Donnerstag, 06.05.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Breaking News bei Aktienchance: Alzheimer-Medikation!? Eine neue große Antwort?
Clear Leisure Plc - Notification of Change in Major Shareholding

Clear Leisure Plc - Notification of Change in Major Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, May 6

6 May 2021

Clear Leisure Plc
("Clear Leisure" or "the Company")

Notification of Change in Major Shareholding

The Company has been informed today by Mr John Story that he no longer has a notifiable interest in the ordinary shares of 0.25 pence each in the Company.

-ends-

For further information please contact:

Clear Leisure Plc +39 335 296573
Francesco Gardin, CEO and Executive Chairman

SP Angel Corporate Finance (Nominated Adviser & Broker) +44 (0)20 3470 0470
Jeff Keating

Leander (Financial PR) +44 (0) 7795 168 157
Christian Taylor-Wilkinson

For further information, please visit, www.clearleisure.co.uk

© 2021 PR Newswire
