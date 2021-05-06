Clear Leisure Plc - Notification of Change in Major Shareholding

6 May 2021

Clear Leisure Plc

("Clear Leisure" or "the Company")

Notification of Change in Major Shareholding

The Company has been informed today by Mr John Story that he no longer has a notifiable interest in the ordinary shares of 0.25 pence each in the Company.

