Clear Leisure Plc - Notification of Change in Major Shareholding
PR Newswire
London, May 6
6 May 2021
Clear Leisure Plc
("Clear Leisure" or "the Company")
Notification of Change in Major Shareholding
The Company has been informed today by Mr John Story that he no longer has a notifiable interest in the ordinary shares of 0.25 pence each in the Company.
-ends-
For further information please contact:
Clear Leisure Plc +39 335 296573
Francesco Gardin, CEO and Executive Chairman
SP Angel Corporate Finance (Nominated Adviser & Broker) +44 (0)20 3470 0470
Jeff Keating
Leander (Financial PR) +44 (0) 7795 168 157
Christian Taylor-Wilkinson
For further information, please visit, www.clearleisure.co.uk