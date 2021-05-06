B-roll of Event Expected 6th May 2021 Approx. 19:00 GMT at https://mediagrab.press/view/package/324

Restrictions:

No restrictions on Laureus content for editorial news use (broadcast or online)

Specific 3rd party b-roll (sports footage) limited to use within 48 hours from distribution for broadcast and online video news only (no social media use permitted)

The Laureus World Sports Awards are the ultimate sporting honour, presented each year by the Laureus Academy to celebrate the sporting achievements of the last year.

After an extraordinary year, the Laureus Awards will mark the extraordinary contribution of sportsmen and women on and off the court, track or pitch, reflecting the impact of Covid-19 and the social advocacy seen across sport.

This year's Awards promise to be another extraordinary event on the sporting calendar with Nominees including Rafael Nadal (Tennis), Lewis Hamilton (F1), Naomi Osaka (Tennis), Liverpool FC (Football), Patrick Mahomes (American Football), Bayern Munich (Football), among many others.

Winners are selected by the 69 legendary sportsmen and women of the Laureus Academy, based on a list of nominations voted on by a panel of over 1000 sports media from 100 countries.

The 2020 Awards are hosted from Seville, Spain as a virtual event to respect ongoing restrictions on movement and gathering around the world. The Awards, hosted by Spanish actress Paz Vega, will see contributions from stars of sports, screen and music as the Awards are presented and accepted.

This year the Laureus News Edit will include sports content of the winners (available for use in 48 hour window), licensed for inclusion in Laureus-focused editorial reports.

The full list of Awards:

Laureus World Sportsman of the Year

Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year

Laureus World Team of the Year

Laureus World Comeback of the Year

Laureus Sporting Moment

Laureus Lifetime Achievement Award

Laureus Sporting Inspiration Award

Laureus Sport for Good Award

For highlights, reaction and more information on the Laureus World Sports Awards, visit laureus.com/world-sports-awards and follow Laureus21 or @LaureusSport on social platforms.

ENDS

B-roll and other materials including images will also be made available on Red Robot's MediaGRAB: https://mediagrab.press/view/package/324

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210506005799/en/

Contacts:

Broadcasters Contact:

Paul Pasquale

paul@redrobot.org