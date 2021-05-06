Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S - reduction in share capital by cancelling own shares

The share capital of the following share will be reduced at Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 10 May 2021. ISIN DK0060083210 --------------------------------------------------------- Name: D/S NORDEN --------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 40,700,000 shares (DKK 40,700,000) --------------------------------------------------------- Change: 1,500,000 shares (DKK 1,500,000) --------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 39,200,000 shares (DKK 39,200,000) --------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 1 --------------------------------------------------------- Short name: DNORD --------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 3293 --------------------------------------------------------- ________________________________________________________________________ For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=857965