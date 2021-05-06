Anzeige
Donnerstag, 06.05.2021
Breaking News bei Aktienchance: Alzheimer-Medikation!? Eine neue große Antwort?
WKN: A0MQ8K ISIN: DK0060083210 Ticker-Symbol: D69 
Frankfurt
06.05.21
12:23 Uhr
22,580 Euro
-0,900
-3,83 %
GlobeNewswire
06.05.2021 | 16:17
43 Leser
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S - reduction in share capital by cancelling own shares

The share capital of the following share will be reduced at Nasdaq Copenhagen
as per 10 May 2021. 



ISIN          DK0060083210           
---------------------------------------------------------
Name:         D/S NORDEN            
---------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change: 40,700,000 shares (DKK 40,700,000)
---------------------------------------------------------
Change:        1,500,000 shares (DKK 1,500,000) 
---------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:  39,200,000 shares (DKK 39,200,000)
---------------------------------------------------------
Face value:      DKK 1               
---------------------------------------------------------
Short name:      DNORD               
---------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:     3293               
---------------------------------------------------------





________________________________________________________________________

For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33
93 33 66

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=857965
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
