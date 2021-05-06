Anzeige
Donnerstag, 06.05.2021
Breaking News bei Aktienchance: Alzheimer-Medikation!? Eine neue große Antwort?
WKN: 940602 ISIN: NL0000009538 
Tradegate
06.05.21
16:20 Uhr
47,685 Euro
-0,225
-0,47 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
EURO STOXX 50
EURONEXT-100
AEX
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.05.2021 | 16:17
Royal Philips: Philips Annual General Meeting of Shareholders approves all proposals

May 6, 2021

Amsterdam, the Netherlands -Royal Philips(NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) announced that today's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (2021 AGM) has re-appointed Mr. Marnix van Ginneken as member of the Board of Management and appointed Mrs. Chua Sock Koong and Mrs. Indra Nooyi as members of the Supervisory Board.

The other proposals voted on at the 2021 AGM, including the proposal to pay a dividend of EUR 0.85 per share over 2020, were also adopted. More information about the dividend can be found via this link.

More information on the composition of the Board of Management, the Executive Committee and the Supervisory Board can be found here.

Philips' 2020 financial statements are included in its 2020 Annual Reportthat was published on February 23, 2021.

For more information about Philips' 2021 AGM, please click on this link.

For further information, please contact:

Martijn van der Starre
Philips Global Press Office
Tel.: +31 6 28474617
E-mail: martijn.van.der.starre@philips.com

Derya Guzel
Philips Investor Relations
Tel.: +31 20 59 77055
E-mail: derya.guzel@philips.com

About Royal Philips

Royal Philips.

Attachments

  • Philips 2021 AGM - 1 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/442e8e86-6730-4289-a65e-83b001d91235)
  • Philips 2021 AGM - 2 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/ead7e65b-01eb-41bb-afa5-1166989f622f)

© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
