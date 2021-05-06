Growing Awareness Regarding Better Oral Hygiene Enabling Toothpaste Tablets Market Growth: FMI

Toothpaste tablets are increasingly used as zero waste alternative for conventional tubes.

DUBAI, U.A.E, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global toothpaste tablet market is expected to grow at 6.1% CAGR between 2021 and 2031. Toothpaste tablets are convenient to use, which has made them highly sought-after among travelers' community, evaluated ESOMAR-certified consulting firm Future Market Insights (FMI) in a study. Soaring concerns regarding the disposition of toothpaste tubes coupled with increasing consumption of toothpaste will amplify toothpaste tablet market sales.

Awareness regarding toothpaste tablet has greatly improved in the past few years. Encouraged by increasing consumer interest, brands are launching toothpaste tablets in natural flavor. Considering the shift in consumer behavior in favor of a clean regimen, market players expect to gain competitive edge with the launch of organic products in sustainable packaging.

"In a highly competitive market, companies are likely to focus on expanding their footprint as well as portfolio to gain competitive advantage. Consequently, the market is witnessing an array of new launches, including flavor and ingredients used in toothpaste tablets," remarks the FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways

Fluoride free toothpaste tablets occupy almost 58.9% of global market and is expected to grow at a steady rate.

Adult customers dominate the toothpaste tablets market with 83.5% market share. Players are developing kid friendly options to diversify their product range.

Even though convenience stores and supermarkets occupy major market shares, but rising digital penetration is expected to boost the online retails market share by 10% CAGR by the end of 2030.

Adoption of subscription based strategy in US market played a significant role in customer retention and market growth.

Key players in United Kingdom are using clinically approved branding method to capture customer's interest and strengthen their market position.

Prominent Drivers

Rising millennial population in emerging economies like India will provide a lucrative opportunity for market growth.

will provide a lucrative opportunity for market growth. Tablet manufacturers in low income countries like Brazil are relying heavily on media campaigns to spread awareness regarding toothpaste tablets. This will intensify the market growth.

are relying heavily on media campaigns to spread awareness regarding toothpaste tablets. This will intensify the market growth. Large chunk of population is switching towards natural and organic products providing ideal conditions for market growth.

Key Restraints

Lack of awareness in developing countries restricts the toothpaste tablet market growth.

Accessibility of alternatives to toothpaste tablets is restricting the market growth.

Occupancy of larger market share by toothpaste tube provides very challenging environment for market sale growth.

Competitive Landscape

Leading players profiled by FMI operating in toothpaste tablet market include Colgate Palmolive Company, Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc., Weldental LLC, The Humble Co., Bite, DENTABBS GmbH, Lush Cosmetics Company, Well Earth Goods, Pure Earth Essentials, Kaylaan LLC, Georganics, Dental Lace, Inc. Archteck, Inc.

The market is highly consolidated due to emergence of new local and regional players. Major players are forming strategic merger and acquisition in order to expand their product portfolio and enhance their global reach. They are also employing aggressive marketing strategy and promotional methods to induce market awareness. Such instances are given below:

Polished London and By Humankind included toothpaste tablets in their product range. In 2020, Dentabb introduced multi flavored B12 additives tablets especially for vegan community.

More Insights on FMI's Toothpaste Tablets Market

The latest market study on global toothpaste tablet market by Future Market Insights gives a detailed segmentation for the forecast period of 2021-2031. In order to gain a better perspective of the global market potential, its growth, trends, and opportunities, the market is segmented on the basis of type (Fluoride and fluoride free toothpaste tablets), Consumer orientation (Adult toothpaste tablets, child toothpaste tablets), sales channel (supermarket, convenience store, online retailers, wholesalers) and across major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia and Oceania, and Middle East & Africa).

