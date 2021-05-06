Big Data Security Market to Reach USD 54,237 Million by 2027 at CAGR 18.8% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Big Data Security Market is Segmented By Solution Type (Data Discovery & Classification, Data Authorization & Access, Data Encryption, Tokenization & Masking, Data Auditing & Monitoring, Data Governance & Compliance, Data Security Analytics, & Data Backup & Recovery), Deployment Mode (On-Premise and Cloud), Organization Size (Small & Medium Enterprise and Large Enterprise), and Industry Vertical (IT & ITES, Telecommunications, Healthcare & Social Assistance, Financial & Insurance, Retail Trade, Utilities and Others). The report covers global opportunity analysis and industry forecast from 2020 to 2027. It is published on Valuates Reports in the Software & Services Category.

The global big data security market was valued at USD 13,720 Million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 54,237 Million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 18.8% from 2020 to 2027.

Big Data security is the processing of protecting data and analytics processes, both in the cloud and on-premise, from any number of factors that could compromise their confidentiality.

Major factors driving the growth of the big data security market are:

Big data is getting widely used by businesses and governments, with powerful analytics being used to guide decision-making. Thus the massive increase in data is fueling the need for big data security.

The implementation of Big Data protection in several verticals, such as banking, finance, government, and healthcare, is expected to increase as sophisticated cyberattacks become more common.

Cloud-based software, IoT, and the security ecosystem have all become more complicated as a result of the widespread use of digital payments. Hence businesses, including major technology firms, are increasingly adopting the Big Data environment.

POST COVID-19 IMPACT ON THE BIG DATA SECURITY MARKET

Post COVID-19, the size of the global Big Data security market is estimated to be USD 16,257 million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 54,237 Million by 2027.

The COVID pandemic has had a positive effect on the Big Data security market. As many companies were forced to turn to remote working and work from home, there is an increase in the generation of additional raw data. This has furthermore increased the probability of cyber-attacks, thereby driving the development of big data security frameworks and solutions.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF BIG DATA SECURITY MARKET

Increase in digitization trends and increased penetration of digital devices such as smartphones and computers is expected to drive the growth of the big data security market. Furthermore, the growing popularity of the Internet of Things (IoT) and the data generated by various IoT devices have contributed to the rise in demand for data protection. With big data tools and analysis solutions becoming more prevalent in modern business infrastructure, big data protection solutions are becoming more popular to help protect enterprise and consumer data.

Rising cyber-attacks demand for scalable big data security solutions is expected to increase the growth of big data security market size. The primary goal of targeted attacks is to gain access to a company's or organization's network and steal sensitive data. Business-critical activities in companies are adversely affected as a result of these targeted attacks in terms of business interruption, intellectual property loss, financial loss, and loss of critical and confidential customer information. Hence to protect these massive data from such attacks, security becomes a mandate, thereby increasing the demand for big data security.

The deployment of web and cloud-based platforms has increased the need for security, thereby contributing to the growth of the big data security market. In addition, the introduction of actionable intelligence to reduce data loss and the prioritization of network-based paradigms are some of the other factors that drive market growth.

The introduction of cloud-based big data security solutions is expected to increase the big data security solution market. Cloud-based implementation of big data protection solutions will assist organizations in lowering costs associated with costly hardware storage, electricity, cooling, and the depletion of IT personnel required to continuously track the network to eliminate IT storage costs.

BIG DATA SECURITY MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

By deployment, the cloud segment is estimated to be one of the most lucrative in the big data security market.

Unlike conventional on-premises deployment models, cloud-based big data security solutions provide a cost-effective way for businesses in a variety of industries to improve their security. One of the most important factors influencing the adoption of cloud-based security solutions over on-premises security solutions is pricing.

?Based on region, The Asia-Pacific market is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

APAC includes some of the world's biggest economies, including China, Singapore, Japan, and Australia. Because of these countries' economic significance, a large amount of data is being transmitted through networks that are vulnerable to security breaches.

Big Data Security Market Segments

Big Data Security Market By Solution Type

Data Discovery and Classification

Data Authorization and Access

Data Encryption, Tokenization and Masking

Data Auditing and Monitoring

Data Governance and Compliance

Data Security Analytics

Data Backup and Recovery

Big Data Security Market By Deployment Mode

On-premise

Cloud

Big Data Security Market By Organization Size

Large Enterprise

Small and Medium Enterprise

Big Data Security Market By Industry Vertical

IT and ITES

Telecommunications

Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals

Financial and Insurance

Retail Trade

Utilities

Others

Major Market Leaders in the Big Data Security Industry

IBM Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Google LLC

Amazon Web Services Inc.,

HPE

Talend Inc.,

Micro Focus Plc

Checkpoint Software Technologies Inc.

Fireeye Inc.

