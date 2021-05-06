Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - May 6, 2021) - Nectar Leaf, an ecommerce brand specializing in natural and sustainably sourced products, has announced the launch of a new coffee line to coincide with their Kratom and CBD products.

Traditionally focused on providing natural kratom, always tested to ensure it's safe from heavy metals and contaminants, Nectar Leaf has been a leading advocate for kratom safety and consistency.

Kratom has taken the world by storm over the past few years, creating buzz all over the internet from reddit to legislative sessions in state capitals. Today, kratom is thriving. States are passing kratom consumer protection acts, ensuring that products are trustworthy and responsibly regulated. Thanks to such efforts and growing national popularity, millions of individuals are discovering the wide-range of benefits from the plant.

"We at Nectar Leaf are at the forefront of delivering the extraordinary benefits of kratom with a consistent product to our customers," said Josh Hill, Cofounder of Nectar Leaf. "Going by the motto of 'Nature's Fuel', we're committed to advancing the understanding of natural products. The most notable of which being kratom, CBD, coffee, and teas."

Kratom, in particular, comes from the leaves of a tree in Southeast Asia. Those who consume kratom claim that it aids them in treating chronic and lingering pain, combating mood disorders such as anxiety and depression, and even alleviating drug withdrawal symptoms.

As a $20 billion dollar global industry, the coffee industry may seem like an unlikely industry for a kratom and CBD company to enter into. Nectar Leaf, however, saw a golden opportunity and is running with it. Their plan? Integrate coffee into the fast growing herbal supplement and remedies market.

The kratom and coffee consumer are often an overlapping consumer and seek out the same benefits from both. It would seem to be a no brainer offering a coffee and kratom combination, capturing both markets in one while offering a product heralded as the best tasting kratom on the market.

"Nectar Leaf combined the best of both worlds with our coffee and kratom infusion," said Hill. "This unique beverage is perfect for the casual coffee lover who wants to spice up their morning routine. It's also the first of its kind to be sold in retail!"

The varieties offered by Nectar Leaf are both simplistic and practical in these new blends. Ground beans are offered in either Dark or Medium roast varieties (which are also available in double shot), and then combined with a particular variety of kratom:

Bali: The world's most famous kratom strain. Considered to be the most versatile and well-rounded of all strains, Bali delivers a perfect balance of vibrant energy and paradise-like relaxation.

Red Vein: A soothing kratom strain. An exceptional balance between your coffee's alertness and Red Vein's sense of tranquility and full-body relaxation.

Each package contains individual drip filter bags designed to conveniently brew the coffee and kratom. These disposable, pre-filled bags also ensure the coffee and kratom blend stays fresh until it's time to brew.

Kratom Science, known as "The Authoritative Source on All Things Kratom," explains the unique connection between coffee and kratom and why these markets may be poised to take off together in the future:

For starters, Mitragyna speciosa (kratom) and Coffea (the coffee plant) are both genera in the Mader family of plants. This distinction makes them cousins. However, where they are similar biologically, they differ chemically. Coffee's main active alkaloid is caffeine, whereas kratom contains mitragynine. These alkaloids affect different parts of the brain, respectively. In simple terms, caffeine blocks a neurotransmitter called adenosine, which normally relaxes your body and makes you feel tired. Such blocking is why you feel so awake when drinking coffee. Kratom's mitragynine on the other hand, activates a G protein that releases dopamine, bringing a positive sense of wellbeing.

If coffee or kratom is not your thing, Nectar Leaf also offers a wide range of CBD gummies, salves, and hemp oil extracts to keep you covered.

