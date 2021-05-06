DPS Group and TRIA Congratulate ElevateBio's BaseCamp on ISPE Facility of the Year Awards

First-of-its-kind cell and gene therapy manufacturing facility recognized for operational excellence

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 6, 2021 / DPS Group, a privately-owned, global engineering, procurement, construction management and validation (EPCMV) firm serving high-tech process industries, and TRIA, a partner-led architecture firm with a focus on designing unique spaces for science and technology and corporate clients, congratulate ElevateBio's BaseCamp for being selected as the 2021 Facility of the Year Awards (FOYA) category winner for operational excellence by the International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering (ISPE). ISPE's Facility of the Year Awards is an annual program that recognizes state-of-the-art projects utilizing new, innovative technologies to improve the quality of products, reduce the cost of producing high-quality medicines, and demonstrate advances in project delivery. Winners in the operational excellence category exemplify the application of modern management techniques aimed to improve operating efficiencies, promote excellent quality, consistency and yield competitive cost of goods from existing and new facilities, processes, and manufacturing operations.

"At ElevateBio, we are reimagining the way cell and gene therapies and regenerative medicines are discovered, developed, and manufactured," said Mitchell Finer, Ph.D., President, ElevateBio BaseCamp. "An industry-leading facility, ElevateBio BaseCamp is central to that vision. We've built an incredible facility and brought together a team of experts in immunology, regenerative medicine, and cell and gene therapies to help our portfolio companies and strategic partners get the process right from the start."

ElevateBio selected DPS and its design affiliate TRIA to provide their synergistic services for engineering design, architecture, consulting, and interior design services for the fit-out of a raw warehouse space into a state-of-the art cGMP development and manufacturing facility for novel therapeutic technologies. Designed to feel like a "BaseCamp", a physical foundation point for the incremental climb in the company's growth, ElevateBio's new facility features a collaborative open plan office and amenities that promote interaction, and provide flexible production suites for GMP manufacturing, laboratories, and a range of supporting utility and warehouse areas.

"We thank ISPE for recognizing ElevateBio as a FOYA category winner; the incredible team at ElevateBio for executing on our vision; and our partners at DPS Group and TRIA for delivering the facility we are so proud of," added Mario Miele, Vice President of Facilities and Engineering at ElevateBio.

After evaluating and advising ElevateBio about potential locations for a retrofit, DPS and ElevateBio designed the GMP manufacturing space for this project. The design incorporates separate suites for viral vector production and cell therapy processing and was informed by modeling numerous process equipment scenarios for typical upstream and downstream processing of CGTs. DPS, TRIA, and ElevateBio worked collaboratively to design the GMP manufacturing spaces to be flexible enough to accommodate research, process development, and manufacturing for different technologies and cell and gene therapy products. DPS services included feasibility study, schematic design, design development, construction documents, construction administration, and CQV support.

TRIA's design for ElevateBio's open office and lab space embraced the ceiling heights, abundant natural light, exposed steel beams, and other original features of the former postal service distribution center. The BaseCamp concept blends a comfortable, nature-based color palette with the industrial aesthetic of the existing building, using a light-toned wooden ceiling lattice to highlight the exposed ductwork and help to scale the expansive ceilings of 16 to 24 feet in areas. Upon entry to reception, the space flows from the open office with café and huddle spaces, to the glass-walled labs that promote transparency for employees, and finally to the GMP manufacturing area. DPS and TRIA collaborated on the architectural design and MEP engineering of the lab suite for quality control testing and process development, ensuring a continuity of design and transparency between the office, lab, and manufacturing spaces. TRIA services included feasibility study, schematic design, design development, construction documents, and construction administration.

Other project team members include The Richmond Group (Construction Management); McNamara/Salvia (Engineering); Thompson Consulting, Inc. (Engineering), New England Controls (Automation/Controls); and 42° Solutions (Commissioning, Qualification, & Validation).

About ElevateBio BaseCamp

With more than 140,000 square feet of space, ElevateBio BaseCamp includes current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) manufacturing suites, analytics, and quality control (QC) laboratories, and protein engineering, virology, and immunology labs, all with state-of-the-art laboratory automation. BaseCamp was designed to support diverse gene and cell regenerative therapy products, with manufacturing suites that have flexible floor plans for cGMP manufacturing. The facility has autologous, allogeneic, and regenerative medicine cell products such as induced pluripotent stem cells, or iPSC, and viral vector manufacturing capabilities. Additionally, the BaseCamp cGMP manufacturing suite environment, equipment, and processes are monitored by validated and integrated computer systems.

BaseCamp creates true end-to-end solutions in multi-modal facilities to deliver across a very wide mix of product requirements. Leveraging digitalization platforms, BaseCamp can rapidly deploy solutions for portfolio companies and partnerships utilizing repeatable processes and delivering on time at required quality thresholds, providing a future proof platform.

In addition to the world-class facility, BaseCamp also has world-class staff with expertise in developing and manufacturing immunotherapies, regenerative medicine products, in vivo viral-based therapies, and other cell and gene therapies.

About ElevateBio

ElevateBio is a cell and gene therapy technology company built to power the development of transformative cell and gene therapies today and for many decades to come. The company has assembled industry-leading talent, built world-class facilities, and integrated diverse technology platforms necessary for rapid innovation and commercialization of cell, gene, and regenerative therapies. The company has built an initial technology stack, including gene editing, induced pluripotent stem cells, and protein, viral, and cellular engineering. At the center of the business model is ElevateBio BaseCamp, a centralized R&D and manufacturing company that offers research and development (R&D), process development (PD), and Current Good Manufacturing Practice (CGMP) manufacturing capabilities. The company is focused on increasing long-term collaborations with industry partners while also continuing to develop its own highly innovative cell and gene therapies. ElevateBio's team of scientists, drug developers, and company builders are redefining what it means to be a technology company in the world of drug development, blurring the line between technology and healthcare.

ElevateBio is headquartered in Cambridge, Mass, with ElevateBio BaseCamp located in Waltham, Mass. For more information, visit us at www.elevate.bio, or follow Elevate on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Instagram.

About DPS Group

DPS Group is a global engineering, consulting and project management company, serving high-tech industries around the world. DPS delivers services for clients across the complete engineering and construction value chain including feasibility studies, concepts, consulting, architecture, engineering, procurement, construction management, commissioning, qualification and validation as well as contingent staffing solutions.

DPS applies its extensive process engineering expertise built over 45 years, as well as significant Lean construction experience to assist clients in high-end process sectors such as pharmaceuticals, biotech, and semiconductors to deliver manufacturing facilities speedily, safely, and cost effectively. What sets the firm apart is the partnerships it builds with clients through a fundamental understanding of their businesses and its own agility, flexibility, original thinking, and high-caliber people.

DPS has grown substantially in recent years and now employs more than 2,000 people in 16 offices and on client sites in Ireland, U.K., Netherlands, Belgium, Sweden, Switzerland, Israel, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, and the United States. For more information, visit www.dpsgroupglobal.com.

About TRIA

TRIA is a full-service architecture firm that values client relationships above all. The firm's principal-driven approach puts our leadership team at the table with client decision-makers, working together to envision success, solve problems and deliver exceptional results. Our lab design and corporate interiors teams strive to learn every client's unique DNA, and by doing so, we create efficient and energizing spaces that reflect a company's culture and foster innovation. At TRIA, we design spaces that enable business success and advance new discoveries - in the lab, around the office, and beyond. Visit us on the web at https://tria.design and connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

About the ISPE Facility of the Year Awards Program

Established in 2004, The Facility of the Year Awards (FOYA) recognize state-of-the-art projects utilizing new, innovative technologies to improve the quality of products, reduce the cost of producing high-quality medicines, and demonstrate advances in project delivery. The FOYA program provides a platform for the pharmaceutical science and manufacturing industry to showcase its accomplishments in facility design, construction, and operation, while sharing the development of new applications of technology and cutting-edge approaches. Visit ISPE.org/FOYA for more information.

Media Contact

Susan Shelby, FSMPS, CPSM

Rhino PR

978.985.4541

dps@rhinopr.com

SOURCE: DPS Group

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/645250/DPS-Group-and-TRIA-Congratulate-ElevateBios-BaseCamp-on-ISPE-Facility-of-the-Year-Awards