Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 06.05.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Breaking News bei Aktienchance: Alzheimer-Medikation!? Eine neue große Antwort?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 120071 ISIN: GB0031215220 Ticker-Symbol: POH1 
Xetra
06.05.21
17:35 Uhr
18,420 Euro
-0,620
-3,26 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
CARNIVAL PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CARNIVAL PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,54018,68018:15
18,60018,66018:15
PR Newswire
06.05.2021 | 17:04
137 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Carnival PLC - AIDA prepares for start in Germany

AIDA prepares for start in Germany

ROSTOCK, Germany, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AIDA Cruises welcomes the further opening steps in tourism especially in the north of Germany. The company is therefore pleased to be able to offer short voyages from Kiel (Schleswig-Holstein) starting May 22, 2021. AIDAsol is currently positioned in Northern Germany and ready for the re-start. Booking starts on May 12, 2021, further details to be announced soon.

All cruises are carried out in compliance with AIDA's enhanced health and safety protocols, as well as applicable laws and regulations. With a testing strategy for guests and crew members already utilized on several cruises, it is AIDA's top priority for all guests to safely enjoy their vacation. The enhanced health and safety protocols -- tested by SGS Institut Fresenius and confirmed by the classification society DNV -- includes a mandatory polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test, as well as regular health checks, social distancing and hygiene protocols, medical care including testing capacities on board and other measures.

Information and booking at the travel agency, at the AIDA Customer Center at +49 (0) 381 / 20 27 07 07 or at www.aida.de.

CONTACT: Hansjörg Kunze, Vice President Communication & Sustainability, Tel.: +49 (0) 381 / 444-80 20, Fax: + 49 (0) 381 / 444-80 25, presse@aida.de

CARNIVAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.