Donnerstag, 06.05.2021
PR Newswire
06.05.2021 | 17:10
Wise Kracks Sports Betting Podcast Announces Special Guest Kendra Lust

OSLO, Norway, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wise Kracks Podcast, this week announced that adult actress and fellow sports podcast host Kendra Lust has joined personalities, Jon Orlando and Bill Krackomberger, to help breakdown her perspective on the latest in the sports betting world and tease the release of her latest venture.

Lust is known to be an avid sports fan, following and interacting with a number of global athletes over social media. On the episode relased by WSN.com Kendra shared her opinion of the adult film industry, and teased the release of a new production she is leading.

Kendra is no stranger to the podcast setting, hosting her own podcast with MMA middleweight Julian Marquez - aptly titled Beauty & the Beast - where they discuss the adult industry, MMA, and business, among a number of more general topics about work and life. Lust released a new episode of the podcast this week, regarding stocks, investment guidelines and financial advice with Justin Oh, CFO of Medalogix.

With a strong mind for financial matters, it will be interesting to see what Lust's opinions are on the best sports betting prospects this month.

Contact information:

Outreach Manager: Gustave Seeberg
gustave.seeberg@wsn.com
+45 26 60 86 52

About WSN.com

The World Sports Network, or WSN, is an independent online sports and betting guide that features news, stories, picks, predictions and odds on the basis of a set of guiding editorial principles.

Our international team of sports and betting experts deliver in-depth reviews of major legal sportsbooks, breaking US and world sports news, betting statistics and tips, previews and the best predictions and odds coverage online for hundreds of competitions around the globe.

WSN was founded in 2005 and redesigned in 2016. It is operated by the Danish media company, Rebel Penguin ApS, which is in turn owned by Gaming Innovation Group.

© 2021 PR Newswire
