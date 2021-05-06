Infinite Group, Inc.: IGI Cybersecurity Adds Two News Members to Virtual CISO Team

The company has hired two cybersecurity professionals to support its growing vCISO and Penetration Testing Services

PITTSFORD, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 6, 2021 / IGI Cybersecurity (OTC PINK:IMCI), has added two new security professionals with specialization in Virtual CISO and Penetration Testing services to meet the growing demands of the industry. IGI Cybersecurity has added eight new employees to the company in 2021 and is currently hiring for several new positions.

Cristobal Lopez joins IGI Cybersecurity as a vCISO with extensive experience in creating and overseeing Information Security programs in the financial and health market sectors. He will work closely with customers' C-level management to identify risks, provide proven strategies, deliver technology roadmaps, and design blueprints for cybersecurity.

Cristobal holds CISSP, CISA, CRISC, and PMP certifications; and is highly skilled in implementing policies, standards, guidelines and operating procedures leveraging frameworks and standards from NIST, COBIT, ISO and HITRUST. Throughout his 15 years in security, he has helped organizations with their data loss prevention, penetration testing, vulnerability assessments, incident/threat management, access control, and risk technical implementations. Cristobal speaks is fluent in both English and Spanish and is currently located in San Juan, Puerto Rico, USA.

William "Liam" Epperly is a highly-skilled Penetration Tester and vCISO who is working toward several renowned cybersecurity certifications as well as the Elite Hacker title on HackTheBox online. Liam is also a current Red Team Lead for two regions in the Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition (CCDC), the largest college-level cyber defense competition in the USA.

Cristobal and Liam bring with them individual skill sets and unique experiences in the field that will enhance our level of service," said Elizabeth Patrick, Director of Cybersecurity Services at IGI. "It's the people that make the skills matter. The intangible aspects that they provide, such as thought leadership, agility to quickly pivot with solutions to overcome challenges, entrepreneurship, and diversity will further enable delivery of critical cybersecurity services to our diverse set of clients."

If you would like an opportunity to join a company that values its people and has the skills, ingenuity, and leadership that are key success factors, IGI is currently hiring for several open positions in both technical roles and sales roles. A compslete list of job postings can be found at https://igicybersecurity.com/careers/.

About IGI Cybersecurity

Headquartered in Rochester, NY with a remote workforce spanning across the United States, IGI Cybersecurity delivers people-driven cybersecurity for personalized, resilient cyber defense focused on individualized business strategy, enterprise-wide expertise and unshakeable partnership. We are The Cybersecurity People.

IGI Cybersecurity is also the OEM of the Nodeware® vulnerability management solution, an award-winning SaaS platform that continuously scans networks to identify critical vulnerabilities. Learn more at igicybersecurity.com and nodeware.com.

