Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New contract size issued by Nordea Bank Abp (204/21)

Upon request by the issuer, contract size for instruments issued by Nordea Bank Abp will change. The change will be valid as of May 7, 2021. ISIN codes will remain unchanged. ISIN Current contract size New contract size SE0009983364 1 0.1 SE0010140509 1 0.1 SE0015497284 1 0.1 SE0009983372 1 0.1 SE0010140517 1 0.1 SE0009983380 1 0.1 SE0010978296 1 0.1 SE0015497292 1 0.1 SE0010978304 1 0.1 SE0010978312 1 0.1 SE0013237344 1 0.1 SE0015497300 1 0.1 SE0013237336 1 0.1 SE0013237328 1 0.1 SE0015497318 1 0.1 SE0013237310 1 0.1 SE0013530573 1 0.1 SE0013932019 1 0.1 SE0013927423 1 0.1 SE0013927415 1 0.1 SE0015497326 1 0.1 SE0013927407 1 0.1 SE0015663455 1 0.1 SE0015665211 1 0.1 SE0015665203 1 0.1 SE0015945290 1 0.1 SE0014445565 1 0.1 SE0014445573 1 0.1 SE0014813457 1 0.1 SE0014822037 1 0.1 SE0014822045 1 0.1 SE0015497250 1 0.1 SE0014822052 1 0.1 SE0014822060 1 0.1 SE0014822078 1 0.1 SE0015497268 1 0.1 SE0015663430 1 0.1 SE0015497276 1 0.1 SE0015663448 1 0.1 For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB