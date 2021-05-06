Anzeige
WKN: 900439 ISIN: SE0000310336 Ticker-Symbol: SWM 
GlobeNewswire
06.05.2021 | 17:41
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Adjustment of warrants in Swedish Match AB due to split

Due to split in underlying instrument Swedish Match AB, warrants with Swedish
Match AB as underlying instrument will be recalculated. 

The adjustment will be effective as from May 7th, 2021.

Please see the attached sheets for information about the new terms and
conditions for the warrants. 

Please contact the issuer for detailed information about the recalculation.

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=858027
