National Crowdfunding & Fintech Association of Canada: NCFA Reveals Speakers and Agenda for Online FFCON21: Fintech and Financing Conference

Conference to explore accelerated Blockchain - Fintech trends and innovations paving the way to mass adoption and scale

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 6, 2020 / The Fintech & Financing Conference and Expo (FFCON21), Canada's premier Fintech conference organized by The National Crowdfunding & Fintech Association (NCFA), Toronto Finance International (TFI), and partners has announced its agenda and speaker line-up for its seventh annual event taking place online from May 11-13.

Building on the success of previous conferences will bring together an international community of leading voices in fintech, digital banking, payments, tokenization, blockchain, CBDCs, digital identity, AI, capital markets innovation and finance - all in an immersive and interactive platform. The FFCON21 audience is composed of 500 global Fintechs, financial institutions, investors, tech providers, government, and media.

This year's theme is 'Breaking Barriers' - reflecting the growth and emerging challenges that the Canadian Fintech industry must navigate to achieve mass adoption and scale. Through keynotes, lively panel discussions, and workshops the conference will share new ideas and thought-provoking insights into:

AI and the Future of Innovation in Financial Services

The Rise of Decentralized Finance and Web 3.0 and its Barriers to Adoption

The Future of NFTs and What Happens When Your Customers are Augmented Humans, Robots, and Virtual Beings?

Diversity and Inclusion: Beyond Disclosures

How Millennials and Gen Z are Changing the Financial Landscape

Retail Investors, Stakeholder Capitalism and IPO Innovations

Stablecoins and Central Bank Digital Currencies

Open Finance and Composable Banking

Inclusive Banking and Affordable Credit

First Federally Chartered Digital Asset Bank

Fintech's Opportunity to Breaking Barriers to Net Zero

Data Rights and How Decentralized Technologies are Shaping our Future

Blockchain and Renewable Energies

China vs USA and What it Means for Tech Innovation and Global Fintech Markets

Strengthening Canada's Innovation Capacity and Global Competitiveness

This year's event features 100+ notable speakers including:

Keynotes

Don Tapscott, Executive Chairman, Blockchain Research Institute

Sophia, Humanoid Robot, Hanson Robotics

David Hanson Ph.D., Founder, Chairman, Chief Creative Officer, Hanson Robotics

Ben Goertzel, CEO, SingularityNET

Cathy Hackl, Futurist + Chief Metavers Officer, Futures Intelligence Group

Hester M. Peirce, Commissioner, Securities Exchange Commission

Hrish Lotlikar, Co-Founder and CEO, SuperWorld

Ethan Pierse, Founding Partner / Director, Borderless Ventures / CryptoAssets Institute

Winston Ma, CFA & Esq., Chairman of Advisory Board, ThreeFold Tech; Author of The Hunt for Unicorns and The Digital War; former Managing Director of CIC

Government

Senator Colin Deacon, Senator, Senate of Canada

Hon. Peter Bethlenfalvy, Minister of Finance and President of the Treasury Board, Government of Ontario

Hon. Doug Schweitzer, Minister of Jobs, Economy and Innovation, Government of Alberta

Judith Robertson, Commissioner Financial Consumer Agency of Canada

Jennifer Reynolds, President & CEO, Toronto Finance International

Innovation

Mark Maybank, Managing Partner, Maverix Private Equity

Jean Desgagne, CEO, Stablecorp Inc.

Betty DeVita, CBO, Finconectra

Christin Friedrich, Chair European Crowdfunding Network, CEO Innovestment

Andrew Graham, Co-founder & CEO, Borrowell

Brittany Kaiser, Independent Chairperson of the Board, Gryphon Digital Mining

Hamzah Nassif, Partner, Real Ventures

Krista Kim, Digital Artist, Global Ambassador of SuperWorld

Lawrence Lewis, Founder, OneFeather

David Unsworth, Co-Founder and General Partner, Information Venture Partners

Timothy[1] Li, CEO at Wikipro Inc, CEO at Alchemy

Chris Goodman, Advisory Services, Credit Union Digital Transformation, CuDigital.ca

David Lucatch, Co-Founder, Director and President, Liquid Avatar Technologies

Jeff Lynn, Seedrs, Executive Chairman and Co-Founder

David Nault, Luge Capital, Co-Founder & General Partner

Tom Baumann, CEO and Co-Founder, ClimateCHECK

Georgia Quinn, General Counsel, Anchorage

Kris Read, Co-founder and CTO, Neo Financial

Som Seif, CEO, Purpose Financial / Purpose Investments

David Taylor, President and CEO, Versabank

Full list here.

FFCON, for the first time ever, is holding an NFT Charity Auction featuring donations from artists and organisations including Liquid Avatar, Pierre Bourque, Blockchain Intelligence Group, SuperWorld and Nathan McCrorey.

Net proceeds from the auction will go to CanadaHelps COVID-19 Healthcare & Hospital Fund which supports more than 110 hospital foundations across Canada who are supporting urgent needs in response to COVID-19.

The event will also feature the 2nd annual 2021 Fintech Draft, designed to identify and feature emerging and high growth fintech start-ups and scaleups. Inspired by sports league drafts,

Congratulations to the six Fintech Draft pitching finalists listed below who will battle in FFCON21's pitching competition for prizes and exposure:

Agryo - A global risk intelligence provider that enables financial institutions to assess and manage financial risks in the crop field level for underwriting agriculture insurance, loans, and trade finance globally; as well as meet sustainability goals.

Copia Wealth Studios - A financial intelligence platform that uses modern design and machine learning to bring all investments (including Alternatives and Illiquid assets) into one elegant view.

ForwardAI - A simple, single, and lender-first API that delivers the most robust accounting & financial data suite for small business lending.

Nava - A software as a service (SaaS) company that offers an ecosystem of socially responsible fintech products for credit unions, helping them compete with big banks.

Orchid B - The premium platform of choice for back office functions including business registration, banking, cards, foreign exchange, insurance, accounting, and payroll -- enabling the self-employed and small businesses to transact efficiently and cost effectively.

Phaze - Phaze makes digital money instantly immediately spendable in 80+ countries but also makes digital money go further, providing neobanks, wallets and fintech companies with a discount off the total value of any transaction.

The agenda can be accessed on the programme page .

Registration for FFCON21 DIGITAL is still open. Register for your tickets at https://fintechandfunding.com/tickets/

About the NCFA

The National Crowdfunding & Fintech Association (NCFA) is a financial innovation ecosystem that provides education, market intelligence, industry stewardship, networking and funding opportunities and services to thousands of community members and works closely with industry, government, partners and affiliates to create a vibrant and innovative fintech and funding industry in Canada. Decentralized and distributed, NCFA is engaged with global stakeholders and helps incubate projects and investment in fintech, alternative finance, crowdfunding, peer-to-peer finance, payments, digital assets and tokens, blockchain and cryptocurrency, Regtech, and Insurtech sectors. To learn more about NCFA visit www.ncfacanada.org

About Toronto Finance International

Toronto Finance International (TFI) is a public-private partnership between Canada's three levels of government, the financial services sector and academia. TFI's mission is to lead collective action that drives the competitiveness and growth of Toronto's financial sector and establishes its prominence as a leading international financial centre. For more information, please visit: www.tfi.ca

About FFCON

FFCON (Fintech and Financing Conference) is an annual conference hosted by Canada's National Crowdfunding and Fintech Association (NCFA). Now in its seventh year, FFCON21 brings together professionals and innovators in fintech, AI, blockchain, cryptocurrency, and alternative finance.

Further information about the conference series can be found at www.fintechandfunding.com

