NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Adjustment due to split in Swedish Match (81/21)

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Swedish Match AB (Swedish Match) held on April 13, 2021, approved a stock split whereby every one (1) share held will be replaced by ten (10) new ordinary shares (10:1). The Ex-date is May 7, 2021. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of options, regular forwards/futures in Swedish Match (SWMA). For more information please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=858028