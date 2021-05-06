SupplyOn Once Again Confirmed as a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant 'Multienterprise Supply Chain Business Networks'

MÜNCHEN, SHANGHAI, & DETROT, MI / ACCESSWIRE / May 6, 2021 / SupplyOn, the supply chain business network for the automotive, aerospace, railway and manufacturing industries, has been recognized as a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant "Multienterprise Supply Chain Business Networks" for the third time in a row.

"Gartner defines Multienterprise supply chain business networks (MESCBNs) as cohesive technology platforms that support a community of trading partners that need to coordinate and execute on business processes that extend across multiple enterprises. Gartner considers MESCBNs to be foundational technology for more mature organizations, implemented to coordinate, automate and transform an organization's extended supply chain within the overall business ecosystem they operate."

With its supply chain network, SupplyOn provides the basis for end-to-end collaboration between customers and suppliers along the entire multi-tier supply chain. Supported by artificial intelligence, SupplyOn's solutions for purchasing, logistics, transport, as well as quality and risk management enable transparent and agile control of all relevant processes with external business partners on the basis of real-time data.

"The current crisis in particular shows how important it is to consistently implement digital processes with all partners and to work closely together along the entire supply chain. SupplyOn connects OEMs, suppliers and logistics service providers in the manufacturing industry like no other network. We are proud not only to streamline and automate processes, but also to make an important contribution to successful crisis management", emphasizes Markus Quicken, CEO of SupplyOn. "We are particularly delighted with the positive reviews from our customers on the Gartner PeerInsights Platform. They confirm that we are an important and reliable partner for our customers on the path to digital transformation."

"We believe, our positioning as a Magic Quadrant Leader also acknowledges our innovative power. We are taking the digitization of supply chains to a whole new level with cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence: from pure collaboration to end-to-end automated processes and early warning systems. In this way, we are enabling our customers to address both the supply chain challenges in an extremely dynamic environment as well as the sustainability of global supply chains", says Dr. Stefan Brandner, member of the executive board of SupplyOn. "Supply chain visibility linked with artificial intelligence will play an increasingly important role in the future. They are the key to not only react to risks, but to manage them in a anticipatory manner."

Two decades ago, the founders of SupplyOn - Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Schaeffler AG and ZF Friedrichshafen AG - followed their vision and realized a cross-company supply chain business network in the manufacturing industry. Their mission was to establish an open platform that links all relevant companies across all levels of the supply chain. In challenging times such as the current pandemic, the enormous benefits of this global network are becoming more apparent than ever.

Link for complimentary access to the full Gartner report:

www.supplyon.com/en/supplyon-confirmed-as-leader-in-gartner-2021-magic-quadrant-for-mescbn

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Multienterprise Supply Chain Business Networks, Christian Titze, William McNeill, Brock Johns, Bart De Muynck, 3 May 2021.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About SupplyOn

SupplyOn's supply chain business network connects around 100,000 industrial companies from 70 countries worldwide, including Airbus Group, BMW Group, Bombardier, BorgWarner, Bosch, Continental, Deutsche Bahn, DEUTZ, Kautex Textron, Liebherr, Oerlikon, Safran, Schaeffler, Schindler, Siemens, Thales and ZF.

SupplyOn's shareholders are Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, ZF Friedrichshafen AG and Schaeffler AG. Founded in 2000, the company is headquartered near Munich and has additional branches in Europe, the USA and China.

For more information, follow this link: www.SupplyOn.com

