Highlands College Graduates Over 400 Trained Leaders Ready for Ministry

BIRMINGHAM, AL / ACCESSWIRE / May 6, 2021 / Highlands College is excited to celebrate over 400 graduates during their commencement ceremonies held on May 15, 2021. The Traditional Program Commencement is at 9:00 AM and the Evening Program Commencement is at 11:30 AM CDT. While in-person attendance is limited and not available to the community, Highlands College encourages those looking to support the graduates to join the commencement ceremonies virtually through our livestream link: https://live.churchofthehighlands.com/?event=hc

While most students' college journey concludes at commencement, Highlands College students are just beginning theirs as they walk across the graduation stage. Highlands College is focused on the lives of eternal impact their graduates go on to live after they leave the college. Fulfilling the world-changing call of God on students' lives is the axis about which everything at Highlands College revolves. The end is the mission. "The dream of Highlands College is not that you came. It's that you were sent," said Chris Hodges, Chancellor of Highlands College. As of 2021, over 800 ministry students trained by Highlands College are leading in 176 ministries across 32 states and 6 countries.

"Highlands College graduates are known for their commitment to a Christ-centered life, life-long learning, and ministry leadership," said Mark Pettus, President of Highlands College. "We are excited to celebrate these graduating students and champion the destiny that God has placed inside them."

Highlands College's holistic training approach is immersive, highly structured, residential, and is situated in a church setting. Students graduate with 400 hours of hands-on training in one of eight areas of ministry concentration. Additional hands-on training occurs each Sunday at Church of the Highlands where students help produce and facilitate engaging and dynamic worship services and experiences.

"I am excited to take what I've learned over the past two years at Highlands College in the Creative Practicum and apply it to my role as the Communications Coordinator at Cadence Church in Frisco, TX," said Maddie Hollon, a 2021 Traditional Program graduate.

About Highlands College

Highlands College is a biblical higher education institution that exists to supply the Church with leaders of competence, character, and spiritual maturity, holistically trained to lead lives of eternal impact by fulfilling the Great Commission. For more information, visit highlandscollege.com.

Contact: Rebecca Nesbitt

rebecca@highlandscollege.com

SOURCE: Highlands College

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/645343/Highlands-College-Graduates-Over-400-Trained-Leaders-Ready-for-Ministry