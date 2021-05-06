Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 06.05.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Breaking News bei Aktienchance: Alzheimer-Medikation!? Eine neue große Antwort?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JKHY ISIN: AT0000KTMI02 Ticker-Symbol: PMAG 
Tradegate
06.05.21
19:43 Uhr
73,30 Euro
-1,10
-1,48 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
General Standard
1-Jahres-Chart
PIERER MOBILITY AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PIERER MOBILITY AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
72,8074,8019:44
73,3074,4019:45
Dow Jones News
06.05.2021 | 18:22
136 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

PIERER Mobility AG: 'THE FUTURE OF ELECTRIC MOBILITY' Exhibition Opens at KTM Motohall

DJ PIERER Mobility AG: 'THE FUTURE OF ELECTRIC MOBILITY' Exhibition Opens at KTM Motohall 

DGAP-Media / 2021-05-06 / 17:50 
Press release Wels, May 6, 2021 
"THE FUTURE OF ELECTRIC MOBILITY" Exhibition Opens at KTM Motohall 
PIERER Mobility AG, Europe's leading manufacturer of powered two-wheel vehicles, is pleased to announce "THE FUTURE OF 
ELECTRIC MOBILITY" exhibition, which opens at the KTM Motohall, Mattighofen, Austria on May 7th, 2021. The exhibition 
offers an in-depth and exciting illustration of the current and future products that will shape the electric mobility 
world. 
Already positioned as a pioneer, PIERER Mobility AG has showcased extensive electric mobility manufacturing experience 
since 2014 offering all-electric vehicles across the Group's brand portfolio; such as the globally successful KTM 
Freeride-E, the E-Mini products and vast E-Bicycles family. 
Stefan Pierer, CEO PIERER Mobility AG comments: "Our vision is that the existing European motorcycle and scooter market 
in the 50 - 125cc (4 - 11 kW) category will become to a major part Electric in the low voltage (48 volt) range within 
the next 10 years. Our team is ready to be a leader in the new world of electric mobility." 
PIERER Mobility AG's new competence centre in Anif (Salzburg), Austria is fully dedicated to electric mobility, 
highlighting the massive infrastructure expansion and overall investment in specific research and development. The 
first of these innovative vehicles will be showcased for the first time during the exhibition under the new Husqvarna 
Motorcycles electric range with the E-Pilen Concept (8kW Motorcycle), Bltz Concept (Stand-up Scooter) and Vektorr 
Concept (4kW Scooter). 
Hubert Trunkenpolz, CMO PIERER Mobility AG: "THE FUTURE OF ELECTRIC MOBILITY" exhibition offers a clear insight into 
our vision to lead the way. Developing new technologies while utilising our 30 years of powered two-wheeler business 
experience, we have ambitious plans to rapidly expand our position within the electric mobility sector. All of our 
brands, through our established distribution channels, will offer innovative & enjoyable products, to meet consumer 
demands." 
About the Group 
The PIERER Mobility Group is Europe's leading manufacturer of "powered two-wheelers" (PTW). With its motorcycle brands 
KTM, HUSQVARNA and GASGAS, it is one of the European technology and market leaders, especially for premium motorcycles. 
In addition to powered two-wheelers equipped with combustion engines or innovative electric drives, the product 
portfolio also includes e-bicycles. As a pioneer in electromobility for two-wheelers in the low-voltage range (48 
volts) the group and its strategic partner Bajaj have the prerequisites to assume a leading global role. The 
acquisition of PEXCO's e-bicycle business was another important step in intensifying activities in the field of 
two-wheeled electromobility. E-bicycle activities will be promoted under the brands HUSQVARNA E-Bicycles, R Raymon and 
GASGAS E-Bicycles in order to participate in the attractive market growth of the e-bicycle segment and to become a 
major international player there. Thanks to our innovative strength, we see ourselves as the technology leader in the 
two-wheeler sector in Europe. The partnership with Bajaj, India's second largest motorcycle manufacturer, strengthens 
competitiveness in global markets. 
Contact: 
Investor Relations 
Mag. Michaela Friepeß 
Tel.: +43 (0)7242 / 69402 
Email: ir@pierermobility.com 
Website: www.pierermobility.com 
End of Media Release 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Issuer: PIERER Mobility AG 
Key word(s): Industry 
2021-05-06 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:   English 
Company:   PIERER Mobility AG 
       Edisonstrasse 1 
       4600 Wels 
       Austria 
Phone:    +43 (0) 7242 69 402 
E-mail:    ir@pierermobility.com 
Internet:   www.pierermobility.com 
ISIN:     AT0000KTMI02 
WKN:     A2JKHY 
Listed:    Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, 
       Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID: 1193597 
Valorennummer (Schweiz): 41860974 Wertpapierkürzel: PMAG, Bloomberg: PMAG SE, PMAG GY Reuters: PMAG.S 
 
End of News  DGAP Media 
=------------

1193597 2021-05-06 

Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1193597&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 06, 2021 11:50 ET (15:50 GMT)

PIERER MOBILITY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.