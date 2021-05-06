DJ PIERER Mobility AG: 'THE FUTURE OF ELECTRIC MOBILITY' Exhibition Opens at KTM Motohall

DGAP-Media / 2021-05-06 / 17:50 Press release Wels, May 6, 2021 "THE FUTURE OF ELECTRIC MOBILITY" Exhibition Opens at KTM Motohall PIERER Mobility AG, Europe's leading manufacturer of powered two-wheel vehicles, is pleased to announce "THE FUTURE OF ELECTRIC MOBILITY" exhibition, which opens at the KTM Motohall, Mattighofen, Austria on May 7th, 2021. The exhibition offers an in-depth and exciting illustration of the current and future products that will shape the electric mobility world. Already positioned as a pioneer, PIERER Mobility AG has showcased extensive electric mobility manufacturing experience since 2014 offering all-electric vehicles across the Group's brand portfolio; such as the globally successful KTM Freeride-E, the E-Mini products and vast E-Bicycles family. Stefan Pierer, CEO PIERER Mobility AG comments: "Our vision is that the existing European motorcycle and scooter market in the 50 - 125cc (4 - 11 kW) category will become to a major part Electric in the low voltage (48 volt) range within the next 10 years. Our team is ready to be a leader in the new world of electric mobility." PIERER Mobility AG's new competence centre in Anif (Salzburg), Austria is fully dedicated to electric mobility, highlighting the massive infrastructure expansion and overall investment in specific research and development. The first of these innovative vehicles will be showcased for the first time during the exhibition under the new Husqvarna Motorcycles electric range with the E-Pilen Concept (8kW Motorcycle), Bltz Concept (Stand-up Scooter) and Vektorr Concept (4kW Scooter). Hubert Trunkenpolz, CMO PIERER Mobility AG: "THE FUTURE OF ELECTRIC MOBILITY" exhibition offers a clear insight into our vision to lead the way. Developing new technologies while utilising our 30 years of powered two-wheeler business experience, we have ambitious plans to rapidly expand our position within the electric mobility sector. All of our brands, through our established distribution channels, will offer innovative & enjoyable products, to meet consumer demands." About the Group The PIERER Mobility Group is Europe's leading manufacturer of "powered two-wheelers" (PTW). With its motorcycle brands KTM, HUSQVARNA and GASGAS, it is one of the European technology and market leaders, especially for premium motorcycles. In addition to powered two-wheelers equipped with combustion engines or innovative electric drives, the product portfolio also includes e-bicycles. As a pioneer in electromobility for two-wheelers in the low-voltage range (48 volts) the group and its strategic partner Bajaj have the prerequisites to assume a leading global role. The acquisition of PEXCO's e-bicycle business was another important step in intensifying activities in the field of two-wheeled electromobility. E-bicycle activities will be promoted under the brands HUSQVARNA E-Bicycles, R Raymon and GASGAS E-Bicycles in order to participate in the attractive market growth of the e-bicycle segment and to become a major international player there. Thanks to our innovative strength, we see ourselves as the technology leader in the two-wheeler sector in Europe. The partnership with Bajaj, India's second largest motorcycle manufacturer, strengthens competitiveness in global markets. Contact: Investor Relations Mag. Michaela Friepeß Tel.: +43 (0)7242 / 69402 Email: ir@pierermobility.com Website: www.pierermobility.com End of Media Release =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issuer: PIERER Mobility AG Key word(s): Industry 2021-05-06 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: PIERER Mobility AG Edisonstrasse 1 4600 Wels Austria Phone: +43 (0) 7242 69 402 E-mail: ir@pierermobility.com Internet: www.pierermobility.com ISIN: AT0000KTMI02 WKN: A2JKHY Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1193597 Valorennummer (Schweiz): 41860974 Wertpapierkürzel: PMAG, Bloomberg: PMAG SE, PMAG GY Reuters: PMAG.S End of News DGAP Media =------------

1193597 2021-05-06

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1193597&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 06, 2021 11:50 ET (15:50 GMT)