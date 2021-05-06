ActivePure Technology Partners with BNP Paribas Real Estate Netherlands

Partnership will help create better and safer working and living environments with evidence-based air purification system

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 6, 2021 / ActivePure Technologies announced that BNP Paribas Real Estate Netherlands, part of BNP Paribas Real Estate, one of Europe's largest international commercial real estate advisors, has entered a strategic partnership via ActivePure Global, with Quantum Projects. ActivePure Technology surface and air purification systems will be offered to BNP Paribas Real Estate Netherlands clients and aligns with the goals of BNP Paribas Real Estate's RE\define partners to provide healthy and safe living environments and equip organizations better for the challenges of today and of the future.

Sicco Posthumus CEO of BNP Paribas Real Estate Netherlands said, "We are actively involved in creating better and safer working and living environments. Our RE/Define program believes that investing in healthy real estate is the best way to support and ensure healthy businesses and boost productivity of all employees. The partnership with Quantum Projects enables us to make and keep spaces free of bacteria, fungi and viruses, including COVID-19. With Quantum and its ActivePure product line, we can further expand our service."

"We are ecstatic that our global ActivePure Technology partner, Quantum Projects, is working with BNP Paribas Real Estate Netherlands to safely reopen indoor spaces and lower risks associated with airborne transmission of the COVID-19 virus and other dangers that may be on the horizon," said Joe Urso, chief executive officer of ActivePure Technologies. "Our infection-prevention technology, that works 24/7, is the new standard of care for indoor spaces where safe air is essential."

ActivePure Technologies is a science-based company that has developed a one-of-a-kind technology that immediately, safely and continuously inactivates viruses-including SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, as well as bacteria and other pathogens in the air and on surfaces. The technology, developed for the NASA Space Program and inducted into the Space Foundation Hall of Fame in 2017, powers the 100 plus adaptable ActivePure Technology devices trusted by millions of hospitals, schools, stores, offices and homes worldwide.

ActivePure works instantly and continuously to fill rooms with virus-neutralizing particles. ActivePure's patented technology releases thousands of submicroscopic particles that actively target pathogens in the air and on surfaces, inactivating them safely on contact. Unlike conventional air purifiers, ActivePure Technology does not wait for the pathogens to flow into a filter; it can be used with people in occupied spaces and does not blow air around but directly deactivates pathogens.

In June, the United States Food and Drug Administration deemed ActivePure Technology safe to use in occupied spaces when it cleared the ActivePure Medical Guardian as a Class II Medical Device. Scientists know that the airborne COVID virus is easily transmitted from person to person in enclosed spaces. FDA-compliant research by independent biosafety labs level three and four found that ActivePure inactivated more than 99.9% of a high concentration of SARS-CoV-2 viruses in three minutes.

ActivePure Technologies has been committed to providing quality products and technologies to create safe and clean indoor environments worldwide since 1924. ActivePure Technologies' nine brands include Aerus Enterprise Solutions, activeTek Environmental, Aerus Global, ActivePure Medical, ActivePure Technology, Allergy Buyers Club, Beyond by Aerus, The Pure Company and Vollara.

To learn more about ActivePure Technology, its uses and scientific studies, please visit ActivePure.com or call 888-217-4316.

