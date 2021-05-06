DGAP-News: exceet Group SCA
/ Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/Quarterly / Interim Statement
Financial Result Three Months 2021
* Group EBITDA decreased to EUR 2.6 million (3M 2020: EUR 3.2 million) achieving an EBITDA margin of 20.2% (3M 2020: 22.9%).
* Net Profit (recurring) for the period EUR 1.5 million (3M 2020: EUR 1.7 million).
* 3M 2021 performance confirms the expectations for the quarter and the outlook for 2021.
* At 29 April 2021 exceet sold the shares in exceet Secure Solutions GmbH.
Group EBITDA reached EUR 2.6 million in 3M 2021 versus EUR 3.2 million in prior year. The EBITDA Margin decreased accordingly from 22.9% in the prior year to 20.2% for the three months period 2021. Net profit for the period of 3M 2021 was EUR 1.5 million (3M 2020: EUR 1.0 million).
exceet is still acting with adaptive measures to the Group's businesses for the effects out of the Corona crisis. These measures included the protection of the production processes by securing the supply chains and raising inventory levels, but also intensifying the personal safety of employees, customers and suppliers by suspending travelling and face-to-face meetings as well as the introduction of home office work for certain members of the staff.
exceet's operations were unchanged compared to first quarter in prior year and include the Healthcare segment, consisting of the Printed Circuit Board (PCB) activities, and the Software (including IoT) segment, which focuses on industrial Internet of Things (IoT) and secure connectivity. The business sites are located in Switzerland, the United States (both Healthcare) and in Germany (Software (incl. IoT)).
With Share Purchase Agreement dated 29 April 2021 exceet sold its participation in exceet Secure Solutions, Düsseldorf. The sale became effective at 30 April 2021. exceet Secure Solutions contributed in the business year 2020 EUR 4.0 Mio sales with an EBITDA of EUR minus 0.7 Mio. In 3M 2021 net sales amounted of EUR 0.9 million (3M 2020: EUR 1.0 million) and EBITDA of EUR minus 0.2 million (3M 2020: EUR minus 0.2 million).
Healthcare Segment
The exceptionally strong 3M 2020 performance of the segment was driven by high volume orders from individual customers as one off orders.
Software (including IoT) Segment
The segment comprises the companies Lucom GmbH and exceet Secure Solution GmbH. With Share Purchase Agreement dated 28 April 2021 exceet sold its participation in exceet Secure Solutions, Düsseldorf. exceet Secure Solutions provided in 3M 2021 net sales of EUR 0.9 million (3M 2020: EUR 1.0 million) and EBITDA of EUR minus 0.2 million (3M 2020: EUR minus 0.2 million).
Outlook
Business environment 2021 will be still driven by COVID-19 pandemic. The management is confident that exceet's business is resistant enough and will not be as negatively impacted as other sectors. Currently after the first quarter of 2021 positive performance is still ongoing with a good visibility for the second quarter 2021.
For 2021 exceet will miss about EUR 4 million net sales contributed by exceet Secure Solutions GmbH in prior year, but exceet's Management is still aiming for expected sales and for financial performance as in 2020. Focus to measure the performance is EBITDA, unchanged to prior years.
and Company Presentation at
Please contact for further information:
Email: investor.relations@exceet.com
ISIN LU0472835155 (Public Shares), Regulated Market, Prime Standard, Frankfurt/Main
exceet will announce half year results 2021 on 5 August 2021
About exceet
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|exceet Group SCA
|17, rue de Flaxweiler
|6776 Grevenmacher
|Luxemburg
|Phone:
|+352 2838 4720
|Fax:
|+352 2838 4729
|E-mail:
|info@exceet.com
|Internet:
|www.exceet.com
|ISIN:
|LU0472835155, LU0472839819
|WKN:
|A0YF5P, A1BFHT
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
