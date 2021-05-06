Erin Ventures Inc.: Erin Ventures Receives Boron Property License Extension

VICTORIA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 6, 2021 / Erin Ventures Inc. (TSXV:EV) is pleased to report that it has received a license extension for its Piskanja Boron Project, in accordance with the Serbian Law on Mining and Geological Exploration. The license renewal grants Erin until September 25, 2023 to complete the necessary studies and gain approval for the "Certification of Reserves" and the "Approval of the Exploitation Field", as the first two (of three) steps in the mineral exploitation and mine licensing approval process, as per Erin's request.

The "Certification of Reserves" process consists primarily of the submission and approval of a Serbian compliant Mineral Resource Calculation and Technical Economic Assessment, which approximates to a CIM compliant Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) in scope and degree of confidence. The "Approval of the Exploitation Field" consists primarily of the submission and approval of a Serbian compliant Feasibility Study and Environmental Impact Assessment, and approximates to a CIM compliant pre-feasibility study.

Piskanja is Erin's wholly owned boron deposit with an indicated mineral resource of 7.8 million tonnes (averaging 31.0 per cent B2O3), and an inferred resource of 3.4 million tonnes (averaging 28.6 per cent B2O3), calculated in accordance with the Canadian Institute of Mining Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Reserves (CIM Standards), as disclosed in Erin's report titled, "Mineral Resource Estimate Update On The Piskanja Borate Project, Serbia, October 2016 - Amended February 28 2019" - prepared by SRK Consulting (UK) Ltd. The responsible persons for the updated MRE are Dr Mike Armitage (C.Eng. C.Geol.) and Dr Mikhail Tsypukov who are both full time employees of SRK and Qualified Persons in accordance with the CIM Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Reserves (CIM Standards) and independent of Erin Ventures.

About Erin Ventures

Erin Ventures Inc. is an international mineral exploration and development company with boron assets in Serbia. Headquartered in Victoria, B.C., Canada, Erin's shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "EV". For detailed information please see Erin's website at www.erinventures.com or the Company's filed documents at www.sedar.com.

The technical information in this release was prepared and approved by James E Wallis, M.Sc. (Eng), P. Eng., a director of the company, who is a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101.

