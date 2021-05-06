Eosinophilic Esophagitis Market to Showcase Strong Growth Prospects Rising at a CAGR of 25.5% During the Study Period [2018-2030], Predicts DelveInsight

The launch of emerging therapies such as Budesonide Oral Suspension, Dupilumab, Cendakimab, APT-1011, and others during the forecasted period 2021-2030 is predicted to boost the dynamics of the Eosinophilic Esophagitis market

LAS VEGAS, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's " Eosinophilic Esophagitis (EoE) Market " report provides a thorough comprehension of the Eosinophilic Esophagitis, historical and forecasted epidemiology, and the Eosinophilic Esophagitis market trends in the 7MM [the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan]. The Eosinophilic Esophagitis market report also proffers an analysis of the current Eosinophilic Esophagitis treatment algorithm/practice, market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs.

Some of the imperative takeaways of the Eosinophilic Esophagitis Market Research Report

A slew of companies such as EsoCap AG, Arena Pharmaceutical, GlaxoSmithKline, Dr Falk Pharma GmbH, Takeda, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Sanofi, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Ellodi Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca, Allakos, and others are developing therapies to influence Eosinophilic Esophagitis treatment outlook.

Increased understanding of the clinical manifestations of the disease in conjunction with improved diagnosis and evolving treatment landscape will boost the Eosinophilic Esophagitis market landscape scenario.

The US FDA has granted priority review, breakthrough therapy designation, and orphan designation to Budesonide Oral Suspension (BOS) for the EoE treatment.

In the Phase II study, RPC4046 demonstrated positive results. Currently, Bristol-Myers Squibb is conducting a Phase III clinical study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CC-93538 in adult and adolescent participants with the indication.

APT-1011 has received orphan drug designation from the FDA. It is currently in Phase III development (FLUTE II), following the successful completion of its phase II study (FLUTE I) in 2019.

has received from the . It is currently in development following the successful completion of its phase II study (FLUTE I) in 2019. Benralizumab is currently approved under the brand name Fasenra as an add-on maintenance treatment of severe asthma in patients aged =12 years and with an eosinophilic phenotype. Now, it is being evaluated in the Phase III study for the treatment of EoE.

is currently approved under the brand name Fasenra as an add-on maintenance treatment of severe asthma in patients aged =12 years and with an eosinophilic phenotype. Now, it is being evaluated in the study for the treatment of EoE. Currently, Lirentelimab is being evaluated in Phase II/III study for the Eosinophilic Esophagitis treatment in adult and adolescent subjects. The US FDA has granted orphan drug designation to antolimab for the treatment of EoE.

Eosinophilic Esophagitis (EoE) represents a chronic, local immune-mediated oesophagal disease, characterized clinically by symptoms related to oesophagal dysfunction and histologically by eosinophil-predominant inflammation.

As per the estimates by DelveInsight, the total diagnosed Eosinophilic Esophagitis prevalent cases in 2020 were 547,924 cases. The highest prevalent cases were observed in the United States, accounting for approximately 58% of the total cases.

The Eosinophilic Esophagitis Market Report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiological analysis segmented into:

Diagnosed Eosinophilic Esophagitis Prevalence

Gender-specific Eosinophilic Esophagitis Cases

Age-specific Eosinophilic Esophagitis Cases

Eosinophilic Esophagitis Treatment Market

The Eosinophilic Esophagitis treatment involves Drugs, Diet, and Dilation. The first two components, which involve the use of proton pump inhibitors (PPIs), corticosteroids, immunosuppressant's, and empirical diets or guided food elimination based on allergy tests, are more useful in the initial phases. In contrast, endoscopic dilation is reserved for oesophagal strictures.

Three dietary approaches for the management of EoE have emerged: the elemental diet, empiric dietary restrictions, and targeted dietary restrictions based on allergy testing.

PPIs are helpful as a first-line treatment for EoE patients. This therapy reduces acid production in the stomach and can reduce oesophagal inflammation. PPIs are recommended to be administered twice daily and continued for a minimum 2-month course after oesophagal eosinophilia is discovered. Afterwards, a repeat endoscopy with biopsies is performed to assess for persistent eosinophilic infiltration.

Corticosteroids, which control inflammation, are another effective therapy for the treatment of EoE. By swallowing small doses of corticosteroids, they contact and treat the inner lining of the oesophagus. Different forms of swallowed corticosteroids are available. The formulation of the most commonly used corticosteroids, including budesonide, fluticasone propionate, and ciclesonide, influences histological remission.

Oesophagal endoscopic dilation is most commonly used in adults with established oesophagal strictures. Although many physicians are fearful of dilating Eosinophilic Esophagitis patients due to concerns regarding mucosal tears and perforations, numerous case series attest to the safety and efficacy of oesophagal dilation.

The Food and Drug Administration currently approves no drugs for the EoE treatment. However, off-label medications have also been shown to reduce the number of eosinophils in the oesophagus and improve symptoms.

Eosinophilic Esophagitis Emerging Therapies Along with Key Players

Budesonide Oral Suspension: Takeda

Dupilumab: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals/Sanofi

Cendakimab: Bristol-Myers Squibb

APT-1011: Ellodi Pharmaceuticals

Benralizumab: AstraZeneca

Lirentelimab: Allakos

And several others.

Final thoughts on Eosinophilic Esophagitis Market Growth

Eosinophilic Esophagitis Market Drivers such as increasing awareness, the emergence of non-invasive modalities, identification of biomarkers, development of animal models are responsible for Market Growth. In contrast, Eosinophilic Esophagitis Market Barriers such as high cost of treatment, lack of multidisciplinary management, and lack of optimal endpoint for treatment will nosedive the market size.

Scope of the Eosinophilic Esophagitis Market Insight Report

Geography Covered: The United States , EU5 ( Germany , France , Italy , Spain , and the United Kingdom ), and Japan.

, EU5 ( , , , , and the ), and Japan. Study Period: 3-year historical and 10-year forecasted analysis (2018-2030).

Eosinophilic Esophagitis Markets Segmentation: By Geographies and By Eosinophilic Esophagitis Therapies (Historical and Forecasted, Current and Upcoming)

Dominant Market Companies investigating its candidates for Eosinophilic Esophagitis: EsoCap AG, Arena Pharmaceutical, GlaxoSmithKline, Dr Falk Pharma GmbH, Takeda, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Sanofi, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Ellodi Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca, Allakos, and several others.

Analysis: Comparative and conjoint analysis of emerging therapies.

Case Studies

KOL's Views

Analyst's View

