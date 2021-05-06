Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 6, 2021) - Thesis Gold Inc. (TSXV: TAU) (WKN: A2QQ0Y) ("Thesis" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares now trade on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the WKN number "A2QQ0Y". The listing of Thesis' shares on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange will broaden the shareholder base in Europe, increase trading activity, and build European investor awareness.

Ewan Webster, President and CEO, commented, "Our Frankfurt listing will provide us an opportunity to increase trading liquidity and enable European investors to participate in our success as we continue to advance our Ranch gold project."

About Thesis Gold Inc.

Thesis Gold is a well financed mineral exploration company focused on proving and developing the resource potential of the 178km2 Ranch Gold Project located in the "Golden Horseshoe" area of northern British Columbia, approximately 300 km north of Smithers, B.C.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Thesis Gold Inc.



"Ewan Webster"

Ewan Webster Ph.D., P.Geo.

President, CEO and Director

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, statements regarding the use of proceeds from the Company's recently completed financings, and the future plans or prospects of the Company. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to business, market and economic risks, uncertainties and contingencies that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Other factors which could materially affect such forward-looking information are described in the risk factors in the Company's most recent annual management's discussion and analysis which is available on the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

For further information:

Nick Stajduhar

Director

Telephone: 780-701-3216

Email: nicks@thesisgold.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/83195