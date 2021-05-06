Magna International Inc.: Magna Announces 2021 Annual Meeting Results

AURORA, Ontario, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magna International Inc. (TSX: MG; NYSE: MGA) today announced voting results from its 2021 annual meeting of shareholders held on May 6, 2021. A total of 242,383,350 Common Shares or 80.43% of our issued and outstanding Common Shares were represented in person or by proxy at the meeting. Shareholders voted in favour of each item of business, as follows:

a. Election of Directors

Nominee



Votes FOR Nominee Votes FOR Peter G. Bowie 99.81 % Mary Lou Maher 99.77 % Mary S. Chan 99.15 % Cynthia A. Niekamp 99.93 % Hon. V. Peter Harder 99.10 % William A. Ruh 99.94 % Seetarama S. Kotagiri (CEO) 99.77 % Dr. Indira V. Samarasekera 98.13 % Dr. Kurt J. Lauk 99.56 % Lisa S. Westlake 99.12 % Robert F. MacLellan 99.53 % William L. Young 97.25 %



b. Other Items of Business

Item



Votes FOR Reappointment of Deloitte 99.68 % Say on Pay 93.33 %

Based on the voting results, each of the 12 nominees was elected with a substantial majority. Similarly, Deloitte was reappointed as Magna's independent auditors and the Say on Pay resolution was approved, in each case by a substantial majority. Detailed voting results are included as Appendix "A" to this press release.

INVESTOR CONTACT

Louis Tonelli, Vice-President, Investor Relations

louis.tonelli@magna.com¦ 905.726.7035

MEDIA CONTACT

Tracy Fuerst, Vice-President, Corporate Communications & PR

tracy.fuerst@magna.com¦ 248.631.5396

OUR BUSINESS (1)

Magna is more than one of the world's largest suppliers in the automotive space. We are a mobility technology company with a global, entrepreneurial-minded team of 158,000 employees and an organizational structure designed to innovate like a startup. With 60+ years of expertise, and a systems approach to design, engineering and manufacturing that touches nearly every aspect of the vehicle, we are positioned to support advancing mobility in a transforming industry. Our global network includes 347 manufacturing operations and 84 product development, engineering and sales centres spanning 28 countries.

For further information about Magnaor follow us on Twitter @MagnaInt.

(1) Manufacturing operations, product development, engineering and sales centres and employee figures include certain equity-accounted operations.

