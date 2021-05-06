Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 6, 2021) - Pool Safe Inc. (TSXV: POOL) ("Pool Safe" or the "Company") announces that the proposed shares for debt transaction ("Debt Conversion") involving holders of all outstanding convertible debentures and a promissory note holder and the debenture financing as described in the Company's press release disseminated on April 26, 2021 have been approved by the TSX Venture Exchange and the transactions contemplated thereby have now closed.

Early Warning Report

Prior to the Debt Conversion, Berger Group Inc., a corporation with a head office in Toronto, Ontario, held 21,838,216 common shares in the capital of the Company ("Common Shares"). Pursuant to the Debt Conversion, Berger Group Inc. acquired, for $79,961.16 of debt settled, ownership of 1,999,029 Common Shares, which, together with the Common Shares held prior to the Debt Conversion, represents approximately 26.71% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis. The Common Shares acquired pursuant to the Debt Conversion were acquired by Berger Group Inc. for investment purposes, and depending on market and other conditions, it may from time to time in the future increase or decrease its ownership, control or direction over securities of the Company through market transactions, private agreements, or otherwise.

A copy of the early warning report that will be filed by Berger Group Inc. may be obtained on the Company's SEDAR profile or by contacting Steven Glaser, the Company's CFO and COO, at 416-630-2444.

About Pool Safe Inc.

Pool Safe Inc. designs, develops and distributes a product known as the "PoolSafe", which functions as a multi-purpose personal poolside attendant. The PoolSafe is designed to provide safety, convenience and peace of mind for hotels, resorts, waterparks and cruise ship guests. Functions include: lockable safe, solar-powered charger for USB compatible electronic devices including phones, cameras and tablets in addition to a server call-button, a beverage cooler and holders. Conveniently located alongside pool or beach lounge chairs, the PoolSafe is a unique way of providing vacationers with a comforting sense of security for their belongings, while they enjoy their vacation. For more information please visit www.poolsafeinc.com.

Pool Safe Inc. is a fully reporting publicly traded company which is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol POOL.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

Pool Safe Inc.

Steven Glaser

C.O.O. | C.F.O.

E: sglaser@poolsafeinc.com

T: 416-630-2444

Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States. Any failure to comply with this restriction may constitute a violation of U.S. Securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/83202