First Quantum Minerals Ltd.: First Quantum Minerals Announces Voting Results For The Election Of Directors

TORONTO, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Quantum Minerals Ltd. ("First Quantum" or "the Company") (TSX:FM) announced that the nominees listed in the Management Information Circular for the 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders were elected as directors of First Quantum. In total, 582,519,893 shares were voted at the meeting, representing 84.38% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Annual Meeting on May 6, 2021 are set out below. The below results have also been filed on www.SEDAR.com (http://www.sedar.com/).

NUMBER OF SHARES % OF VOTES CAST FOR WITHHELD FOR WITHHELD Philip K.R. Pascall 570,512,389 8,831,551 98.48 1.52 G. Clive Newall 557,116,381 22,227,559 96.16 3.84 Kathleen A. Hogenson 573,877,675 5,466,265 99.06 0.94 Peter St. George 525,881,123 53,462,817 90.77 9.23 Andrew B. Adams 511,414,919 67,929,021 88.27 11.73 Robert J. Harding 507,834,893 71,509,047 87.66 12.34 Simon J. Scott 578,151,239 1,192,701 99.79 0.21 Dr. Joanne K. Warner 578,213,033 1,130,907 99.80 0.20 C. Kevin McArthur 577,311,858 2,032,082 99.65 0.35

