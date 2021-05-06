Anzeige
WKN: 904604 ISIN: CA3359341052 Ticker-Symbol: IZ1 
Tradegate
06.05.21
18:10 Uhr
21,100 Euro
+0,305
+1,47 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
S&P/TSX 60
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.05.2021 | 22:05
First Quantum Minerals Ltd.: First Quantum Minerals Announces Voting Results For The Election Of Directors

TORONTO, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Quantum Minerals Ltd. ("First Quantum" or "the Company") (TSX:FM) announced that the nominees listed in the Management Information Circular for the 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders were elected as directors of First Quantum. In total, 582,519,893 shares were voted at the meeting, representing 84.38% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Annual Meeting on May 6, 2021 are set out below. The below results have also been filed on www.SEDAR.com (http://www.sedar.com/).

NAME

NUMBER OF SHARES% OF VOTES CAST
FORWITHHELDFORWITHHELD
Philip K.R. Pascall570,512,3898,831,55198.481.52
G. Clive Newall557,116,38122,227,55996.163.84
Kathleen A. Hogenson573,877,6755,466,26599.060.94
Peter St. George525,881,12353,462,81790.779.23
Andrew B. Adams511,414,91967,929,02188.2711.73
Robert J. Harding507,834,89371,509,04787.6612.34
Simon J. Scott578,151,2391,192,70199.790.21
Dr. Joanne K. Warner578,213,0331,130,90799.800.20
C. Kevin McArthur577,311,8582,032,08299.650.35

For further information, visit our website at www.first-quantum.com (http://www.first-quantum.com) or contact:

Lisa Doddridge, Director, Investor Relations
(416) 361-3400 Toll-free: 1 (888) 688-6577
E-Mail: info@fqml.com


© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
