Pro-Dex, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter and Nine-Month Results

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 6, 2021 / PRO-DEX, INC. (NASDAQ:PDEX) today announced financial results for its fiscal 2021 third quarter ended March 31, 2021. The Company also filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021 with the Securities and Exchange Commission today.

Quarter Ended March 31, 2021

Net sales for the three months ended March 31, 2021 increased $3.2 million, or 38%, to $11.7 million from $8.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020, due primarily to increased sales of $2.6 million of our thoracic driver, which was launched in the third quarter of the prior fiscal year, as well as increased sales of $923,000 of our CMF drivers, which we sell to various distributors including to our existing largest customer.

Gross profit for the three months ended March 31, 2020 increased $1.2 million, or 37%, to $4.4 million from $3.2 million for the same period in fiscal 2020.

Operating expenses (which include selling, general and administrative, and research and development expenses) for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 increased $1.0 million, or 67%, compared to the same period in fiscal 2021 mostly due to increased investment in internal product development and stock compensation expense.

Net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 was $2.0 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, compared to $1.2 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, for the corresponding quarter in fiscal 2020.

Nine Months Ended March 31, 2021

Net sales for the nine months ended March 31, 2021 increased $4.9 million, or 21%, to $28.6 million from $23.7 million for the nine months ended March 31, 2021, due primarily to increased sales of $4.9 million of our thoracic driver, which was launched in the third quarter of the prior fiscal year.

Gross profit for the nine months ended March 31, 2021 increased $1.6 million, or 18%, compared to the same period in fiscal 2020. The gross profit increase is directly related to our 21% increase in revenue and our ability to better absorb our fixed manufacturing costs.

Operating expenses (which include selling, general and administrative, and research and development expenses) for the nine months ended March 31, 2021 increased 63% to $6.5 million from $4.0 million in the prior fiscal year's corresponding period, mostly due to increased investment in internal product development and sustaining engineering of $1.7 million and increased general and administrative expenses of $0.9 million, including stock based compensation expense and operating costs related to our new commercial building.

Net income for the nine months ended March 31, 2021 was $3.6 million, or $0.90, per diluted share, compared to $3.6 million, or $0.88 per diluted share, for the corresponding period in fiscal 2020.

CEO Comments

"We are extremely pleased with our third quarter results. We are also very proud of the team here at Pro-Dex that produced quarterly and monthly shipment records while at the same time commissioning a new building and managing through a pandemic. We have come very far as a company and we could not be more pleased," said the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer Richard L. ("Rick") Van Kirk. "While not every quarter will set records, we will strive to execute properly and continue to drive year over year growth."

R&D Projects

The amount spent on projects under development is summarized below (in thousands):

Three and Nine Months Ended March 31, 2021 Three and Nine Months Ended March 31, 2020 Market Launch (1) Est Annual Revenue Total Research & Development costs: $ 1,104 $ 3,184 $ 620 $ 1,501 Products in development: ENT Shaver........................................................... 192 450 136 291 Q4 2021 $ 1,000 Vital Ventilator...................................................... 26 91 - - Q1 2022 $ 1,500 CMF Driver........................................................... 263 731 60 106 (2 ) $ 1,000 Sustaining & Other................................................. 623 1,912 424 1,104 Total..................................................................... 1,104$ $ 3,184 620$ $ 1,501

Represents the calendar quarter of expected market launch. The CMF Driver was completed in the third quarter of fiscal 2021 and shipped to our existing largest customer under a distribution agreement we executed in the first quarter of fiscal 2021. We generated revenue of $220,000 related to these initial shipments during the third quarter ended March 31, 2021. This project is now complete and future engineering expenses related to this project will be included in sustaining and other.

About Pro-Dex, Inc.:

Pro-Dex, Inc. specializes in the design, development, and manufacture of autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, multi-function surgical drivers and shavers used primarily in the orthopedic, thoracic, and maxocranial facial markets. We have patented adoptive torque-limiting software and proprietary sealing solutions which appeal to our customers, primarily medical device distributors. Pro-Dex also manufactures and sells rotary air motors to a wide range of industries. Pro-Dex's products are found in hospitals and medical engineering labs around the world. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.pro-dex.com.

Statements herein concerning the Company's plans, growth, and strategies may include 'forward-looking statements' within the context of the federal securities laws. Statements regarding the Company's future events, developments, and future performance (including, but not limited to, estimated product launch dates and estimated future revenue), as well as management's expectations, beliefs, plans, estimates, or projections relating to the future, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of these laws. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those suggested as a result of various factors. Interested parties should refer to the disclosure concerning the operational and business concerns of the Company set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

(tables follow)

PRO-DEX, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share amounts)

March 31,

2021 June 30, 2020 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents........................................... $ 3,874 $ 6,421 Investments............................................................... 1,123 2,560 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $9 and $6 at March 31, 2021 and at June 30, 2020, respectively............................................. 11,921 5,155 Deferred costs........................................................... 173 155 Inventory................................................................... 8,368 8,238 Prepaid expenses and other current assets.................... 1,108 145 Total current assets................................................. 26,567 22,674 Land and building, net.................................................... 6,460 - Equipment and leasehold improvements, net................... 3,106 2,686 Right of use asset, net.................................................... 2,692 2,943 Intangibles, net.............................................................. 163 162 Deferred income taxes, net............................................. 259 259 Investments................................................................... 3,026 2,360 Other assets................................................................... 42 42 Total assets................................................................ $ 42,315 $ 31,126 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable....................................................... $ 2,524 $ 1,965 Accrued expenses....................................................... 2,642 2,411 Deferred revenue........................................................ 200 200 Note payable and finance lease obligations.................. 1,110 651 Total current liabilities............................................ 6,476 5,227 Lease liability, net of current portion.............................. 2,521 2,750 Income taxes payable................................................... 1,207 804 Notes and finance lease payable, net of current portion... 11,703 3,283 Total non-current liabilities..................................... 15,431 6,837 Total liabilities........................................................... 21,907 12,064 Shareholders' equity: Common shares; no par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 3,700,540 and 3,811,137 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2020, respectively................................................... 9,059 12,752 Accumulated other comprehensive loss....................... (144 ) (1,586 ) Retained earnings ...................................................... 11,493 7,896 Total shareholders' equity....................................... 20,408 19,062 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity............... $ 42,315 $ 31,126

PRO-DEX, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

(Unaudited)}

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

March 31, Nine Months Ended

March 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net sales................................................................. $ 11,739 $ 8,508 $ 28,594 $ 23,710 Cost of sales .......................................................... 7,354 5,298 18,138 14,855 Gross profit............................................................. 4,385 3,210 10,456 8,855 Operating expenses: Selling expenses..................................................... 136 161 415 438 General and administrative expenses................... 1,280 725 2,922 2,052 Research and development costs.......................... 1,104 620 3,184 1,501 Total operating expenses....................................... 2,520 1,506 6,521 3,991 Operating income................................................... 1,865 1,704 3,935 4,864 Interest expense...................................................... (102 ) (58 ) (231 ) (180 ) Interest and other income...................................... 41 9 102 77 Gain on sale of investments.................................. 783 - 795 - Income from operations before income taxes...... 2,587 1,655 4,601 4,761 Income tax expense............................................... (592 ) (442 ) (1,004 ) (1,194 ) Net income............................................................. $ 1,995 $ 1,213 $ 3,597 $ 3,567 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax: Unrealized income (loss) from marketable equity investments............................................. 136 (1,262 ) 1,442 (613 ) Comprehensive income (loss)............................... $ 2,131 $ (49 ) $ 5,039 $ 2,954 Basic net income per share: Net income......................................................... $ 0.52 $ 0.31 $ 0.94 $ 0.90 Diluted net income per share: Net income........................................................ $ 0.50 $ 0.30 $ 0.90 $ 0.88 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic................................................................... 3,817 3,871 3,843 3,944 Diluted................................................................ 3,966 3,999 3,998 4,071 Common shares outstanding................................. 3,701 3,837 3,701 3,837

CONTACT:

Richard L. Van Kirk

Chief Executive Officer

(949) 769-3200

SOURCE: Pro-Dex, Inc.

