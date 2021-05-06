Endo Reports First-Quarter 2021 Financial Results And Updates 2021 Financial Guidance

DUBLIN, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) today reported financial results for the first-quarter ended March 31, 2021.

"I am proud of the continued strong execution across each of Endo's business segments as reflected by our better than expected first-quarter 2021 results. During the quarter, our Branded Pharmaceuticals segment returned to growth, driven by strong demand for XIAFLEX and other physician administered products," said Blaise Coleman, President and Chief Executive Officer at Endo.

"In addition, we continued executing against our ongoing business transformation initiatives and achieved an important strategic milestone with the launch of QWO, the first and only FDA-approved injectable treatment for cellulite. We are very encouraged by QWO's initial market reception and are excited by our significant opportunity to bring this innovative treatment to market."

FIRST-QUARTER FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE (in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended March 31,





2021

2020

Change Total Revenues, Net $ 717,919



$ 820,405



(12)% Reported Income from Continuing Operations $ 47,059



$ 157,581



(70)% Reported Diluted Weighted Average Shares 238,671



233,014



2% Reported Diluted Net Income per Share from Continuing Operations $ 0.20



$ 0.68



(71)% Reported Net Income $ 41,524



$ 129,930



(68)% Adjusted Income from Continuing Operations (2) $ 174,917



$ 220,400



(21)% Adjusted Diluted Weighted Average Shares (1)(2) 238,671



233,014



2% Adjusted Diluted Net Income per Share from Continuing Operations (2) $ 0.73



$ 0.95



(23)% Adjusted EBITDA (2) $ 364,715



$ 421,126



(13)%

__________ (1) Reported Diluted Net Income per Share from Continuing Operations is computed based on weighted average shares outstanding and, if there is income from continuing operations during the period, the dilutive impact of ordinary share equivalents outstanding during the period. In the case of Adjusted Diluted Weighted Average Shares, Adjusted Income from Continuing Operations is used in determining whether to include such dilutive impact. (2) The information presented in the table above includes non-GAAP financial measures such as "Adjusted Income from Continuing Operations," "Adjusted Diluted Weighted Average Shares," "Adjusted Diluted Net Income per Share from Continuing Operations" and "Adjusted EBITDA." Refer to the "Supplemental Financial Information" section below for reconciliations of certain non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

CONSOLIDATED RESULTS

Total revenues were $718 million in first-quarter 2021, a decrease of 12% compared to $820 million during the same period in 2020. This result was primarily attributable to decreased Generic Pharmaceuticals and Sterile Injectables segment revenues.

Reported income from continuing operations in first-quarter 2021 was $47 million compared to reported income from continuing operations of $158 million during the same period in 2020. This result was attributable to a first-quarter 2020 discrete tax benefit arising from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act). Reported diluted net income per share from continuing operations in first-quarter 2021 was $0.20 compared to reported diluted net income per share from continuing operations in first-quarter 2020 of $0.68.

Adjusted income from continuing operations in first-quarter 2021 was $175 million compared to $220 million in first-quarter 2020. Adjusted diluted net income per share from continuing operations in first-quarter 2021 was $0.73 compared to $0.95 in first-quarter 2020. These decreases were primarily attributable to decreased revenues and higher adjusted operating expenses related to commercial investments.

BRANDED PHARMACEUTICALS SEGMENT

First-quarter 2021 Branded Pharmaceuticals segment revenues were $207 million an increase of 1% compared to $204 million during first-quarter 2020.

Specialty Products revenues increased 7% to $143 million in first-quarter 2021 compared to $134 million in first-quarter 2020, with sales of XIAFLEX increasing 7% to $95 million compared to sales of $89 million in first-quarter 2020. Established Products revenues decreased 9% to $63 million in first-quarter 2021 compared to $70 million in first-quarter 2020, driven primarily by ongoing generic competition.

STERILE INJECTABLES SEGMENT

First-quarter 2021 Sterile Injectables segment revenues were $309 million, a decrease of 8% compared to $336 million during first-quarter 2020. This decrease was primarily driven by ongoing generic competition on certain products, partially offset by increased VASOSTRICT revenues.

GENERIC PHARMACEUTICALS SEGMENT

First-quarter 2021 Generic Pharmaceuticals segment revenues were $181 million, a decrease of 28% compared to $251 million during first-quarter 2020. This decrease was primarily attributable to continued competitive pressures on certain key products and the impact of COVID-19-related accelerated prescription fulfillment in the first-quarter 2020. This was partially offset by the January 2021 launch of lubiprostone capsules, the first authorized generic of Mallinckrodt's Amitiza.

INTERNATIONAL PHARMACEUTICALS SEGMENT

First-quarter 2021 International Pharmaceuticals segment revenues decreased 24% to $22 million compared to $29 million during first-quarter 2020. This decrease was primarily attributable to continued competitive pressures on certain key products.

2021 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

Endo is updating its financial guidance for the full-year ending December 31, 2021 by narrowing the expected ranges regarding revenues, adjusted diluted net income per share from continuing operations and adjusted EBITDA. The guidance below contemplates a range of potential outcomes that reflect uncertainties in certain key assumptions including, among other things, uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic. These statements are forward-looking, and actual results may differ materially from Endo's expectations, as further discussed below under the heading "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements."



Full-Year 2021

Prior

Current Total Revenues, Net $2.55B - $2.79B

$2.65B - $2.79B Adjusted EBITDA $1.12B - $1.28B

$1.18B - $1.28B Adjusted Diluted Net Income per Share from Continuing Operations $1.80 - $2.30

$1.95 - $2.30 Assumptions:





Adjusted Gross Margin ~70.0% - 71.0%

~70.0% - 71.0% Adjusted Operating Expenses as a Percentage of Total Revenues, Net ~28.5% - 29.5%

~28.5% - 29.0% Adjusted Interest Expense ~$540M

~$560M Adjusted Effective Tax Rate ~13.0% - 14.0%

~11.0% - 12.0% Adjusted Diluted Weighted Average Shares ~239M

~239M

BALANCE SHEET, LIQUIDITY AND OTHER UPDATES

As of March 31, 2021, the Company had approximately $1.4 billion in unrestricted cash; $8.3 billion of debt; and a net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of 5.1.

First-quarter 2021 net cash provided by operating activities was $244 million compared to $63 million during the first-quarter 2020. This increase was primarily due to an increase in cash flow from the change in net working capital and a decrease in distributions to settle mesh claims.

In March 2021, the Company executed a debt refinancing which increases operational flexibility and extends the maturity schedule of the Company's debt. Additionally, the Company extended the maturity date for substantially its entire revolving credit facility from March 2024 to March 2026.

FINANCIAL SCHEDULES

The following table presents Endo's unaudited Total revenues, net for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 (dollars in thousands):



Three Months Ended March 31,

Percent

Growth

2021

2020

Branded Pharmaceuticals:









Specialty Products:









XIAFLEX $ 95,270



$ 89,072



7 % SUPPRELIN LA 28,028



19,720



42 % Other Specialty (1) 20,032



25,505



(21) % Total Specialty Products $ 143,330



$ 134,297



7 % Established Products:









PERCOCET $ 25,625



$ 27,703



(8) % TESTOPEL 11,189



8,192



37 % Other Established (2) 26,491



33,881



(22) % Total Established Products $ 63,305



$ 69,776



(9) % Total Branded Pharmaceuticals (3) $ 206,635



$ 204,073



1 % Sterile Injectables:









VASOSTRICT $ 223,946



$ 202,904



10 % ADRENALIN 29,437



56,512



(48) % Other Sterile Injectables (4) 55,362



76,974



(28) % Total Sterile Injectables (3) $ 308,745



$ 336,390



(8) % Total Generic Pharmaceuticals $ 180,873



$ 251,283



(28) % Total International Pharmaceuticals $ 21,666



$ 28,659



(24) % Total revenues, net $ 717,919



$ 820,405



(12) %

__________ (1) Products included within Other Specialty include NASCOBAL Nasal Spray and AVEED. (2) Products included within Other Established include, but are not limited to, EDEX and LIDODERM. (3) Individual products presented above represent the top two performing products in each product category for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and/or any product having revenues in excess of $25 million during any quarterly period in 2021 or 2020. (4) Products included within Other Sterile Injectables include ertapenem for injection, APLISOL and others.

The following table presents unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations data for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 (in thousands, except per share data):



Three Months Ended March 31,

2021

2020 TOTAL REVENUES, NET $ 717,919



$ 820,405

COSTS AND EXPENSES:





Cost of revenues 305,293



388,799

Selling, general and administrative 187,174



166,768

Research and development 29,739



31,615

Litigation-related and other contingencies, net 637



(17,176)

Asset impairment charges 3,309



97,785

Acquisition-related and integration items, net (5,022)



12,462

Interest expense, net 134,341



132,877

Loss on extinguishment of debt 13,753



-

Other expense (income), net 912



(13,974)

INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE INCOME TAX $ 47,783



$ 21,249

INCOME TAX EXPENSE (BENEFIT) 724



(136,332)

INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $ 47,059



$ 157,581

DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS, NET OF TAX (5,535)



(27,651)

NET INCOME $ 41,524



$ 129,930

NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE-BASIC:





Continuing operations $ 0.20



$ 0.69

Discontinued operations (0.02)



(0.12)

Basic $ 0.18



$ 0.57

NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE-DILUTED:





Continuing operations $ 0.20



$ 0.68

Discontinued operations (0.03)



(0.12)

Diluted $ 0.17



$ 0.56

WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES:





Basic 230,551



227,198

Diluted 238,671



233,014



The following table presents unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet data at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 (in thousands):



March 31,

2021

December 31,

2020 ASSETS





CURRENT ASSETS:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,427,775



$ 1,213,437

Restricted cash and cash equivalents 137,066



171,563

Accounts receivable 473,152



511,262

Inventories, net 362,180



352,260

Other current assets 95,058



164,736

Total current assets $ 2,495,231



$ 2,413,258

TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 6,738,940



6,851,379

TOTAL ASSETS $ 9,234,171



$ 9,264,637

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT





CURRENT LIABILITIES:





Accounts payable and accrued expenses, including legal settlement accruals $ 1,183,301



$ 1,208,061

Other current liabilities 212,191



45,763

Total current liabilities $ 1,395,492



$ 1,253,824

LONG-TERM DEBT, LESS CURRENT PORTION, NET 8,077,622



8,280,578

OTHER LIABILITIES 360,030



378,174

SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT (598,973)



(647,939)

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT $ 9,234,171



$ 9,264,637



The following table presents unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow data for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 (in thousands):



Three Months Ended March 31,

2021

2020 OPERATING ACTIVITIES:





Net income $ 41,524



$ 129,930

Adjustments to reconcile Net income to Net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 118,485



141,588

Asset impairment charges 3,309



97,785

Other, including cash payments to claimants from Qualified Settlement Funds 80,522



(306,747)

Net cash provided by operating activities $ 243,840



$ 62,556

INVESTING ACTIVITIES:





Capital expenditures, excluding capitalized interest $ (16,733)



$ (19,638)

Proceeds from sale of business and other assets, net 818



4,167

Other (1,133)



(492)

Net cash used in investing activities $ (17,048)



$ (15,963)

FINANCING ACTIVITIES:





Payments on borrowings, net $ (36,818)



$ (9,721)

Other (10,532)



(4,762)

Net cash used in financing activities $ (47,350)



$ (14,483)

Effect of foreign exchange rate 399



(1,894)

NET INCREASE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, RESTRICTED CASH AND RESTRICTED CASH EQUIVALENTS $ 179,841



$ 30,216

CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, RESTRICTED CASH AND RESTRICTED CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF PERIOD 1,385,000



1,720,388

CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, RESTRICTED CASH AND RESTRICTED CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD $ 1,564,841



$ 1,750,604



SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION

To supplement the financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures. For additional information on the Company's use of such non-GAAP financial measures, refer to Endo's Current Report on Form 8-K furnished today to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which includes an explanation of the Company's reasons for using non-GAAP measures.

The tables below provide reconciliations of certain of the Company's non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP amounts. Refer to the "Notes to the Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section below for additional details regarding the adjustments to the non-GAAP financial measures detailed throughout this Supplemental Financial Information section.

Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)

The following table provides a reconciliation of Net income (GAAP) to Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 (in thousands):



Three Months Ended March 31,

2021

2020 Net income (GAAP) $ 41,524



$ 129,930

Income tax expense (benefit) 724



(136,332)

Interest expense, net 134,341



132,877

Depreciation and amortization (14) 111,579



134,958

EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 288,168



$ 261,433









Upfront and milestone-related payments (2) 556



1,750

Continuity and separation benefits and other cost reductions (3) 23,720



23,220

Certain litigation-related and other contingencies, net (4) 637



(17,176)

Certain legal costs (5) 19,276



15,536

Asset impairment charges (6) 3,309



97,785

Acquisition-related and integration costs (7) 431



-

Fair value of contingent consideration (8) (5,453)



12,462

Loss on extinguishment of debt (9) 13,753



-

Share-based compensation (14) 9,993



12,455

Other expense (income), net (15) 912



(13,974)

Other (10) 3,878



(16)

Discontinued operations, net of tax (12) 5,535



27,651

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 364,715



$ 421,126



Reconciliation of Adjusted Income from Continuing Operations (non-GAAP)

The following table provides a reconciliation of the Company's Income from continuing operations (GAAP) to Adjusted income from continuing operations (non-GAAP) for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 (in thousands):



Three Months Ended March 31,

2021

2020 Income from continuing operations (GAAP) $ 47,059



$ 157,581

Non-GAAP adjustments:





Amortization of intangible assets (1) 95,130



117,237

Upfront and milestone-related payments (2) 556



1,750

Continuity and separation benefits and other cost reductions (3) 23,720



23,220

Certain litigation-related and other contingencies, net (4) 637



(17,176)

Certain legal costs (5) 19,276



15,536

Asset impairment charges (6) 3,309



97,785

Acquisition-related and integration costs (7) 431



-

Fair value of contingent consideration (8) (5,453)



12,462

Loss on extinguishment of debt (9) 13,753



-

Other (10) 5,026



(14,420)

Tax adjustments (11) (28,527)



(173,575)

Adjusted income from continuing operations (non-GAAP) $ 174,917



$ 220,400



Reconciliation of Other Adjusted Income Statement Data (non-GAAP)

The following tables provide detailed reconciliations of various other income statement data between the GAAP and non-GAAP amounts for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 (in thousands, except per share data):



Three Months Ended March 31, 2021

Total revenues, net

Cost of revenues

Gross margin

Gross margin %

Total operating expenses

Operating expense to revenue %

Operating income from continuing operations

Operating margin %

Other non-operating expense, net

Income from continuing operations before income tax

Income tax expense

Effective tax rate

Income from continuing operations

Discontinued operations, net of tax

Net income

Diluted net income per share from continuing operations (13) Reported (GAAP) $ 717,919

$ 305,293

$ 412,626

57.5 %

$ 215,837

30.1 %

$ 196,789

27.4 %

$ 149,006

$ 47,783

$ 724

1.5 %

$ 47,059

$ (5,535)

$ 41,524

$ 0.20 Items impacting comparability:





























































Amortization of intangible assets (1) -

(95,130)

95,130





-





95,130





-

95,130

-





95,130

-

95,130



Upfront and milestone-related payments (2) -

(526)

526





(30)





556





-

556

-





556

-

556



Continuity and separation benefits and other cost reductions (3) -

(15,296)

15,296





(8,424)





23,720





-

23,720

-





23,720

-

23,720



Certain litigation-related and other contingencies, net (4) -

-

-





(637)





637





-

637

-





637

-

637



Certain legal costs (5) -

-

-





(19,276)





19,276





-

19,276

-





19,276

-

19,276



Asset impairment charges (6) -

-

-





(3,309)





3,309





-

3,309

-





3,309

-

3,309



Acquisition-related and integration costs (7) -

-

-





(431)





431





-

431

-





431

-

431



Fair value of contingent consideration (8) -

-

-





5,453





(5,453)





-

(5,453)

-





(5,453)

-

(5,453)



Loss on extinguishment of debt (9) -

-

-





-





-





(13,753)

13,753

-





13,753

-

13,753



Other (10) -

-

-





(3,879)





3,879





(1,147)

5,026

-





5,026

-

5,026



Tax adjustments (11) -

-

-





-





-





-

-

28,527





(28,527)

-

(28,527)



Exclude discontinued operations, net of tax (12) -

-

-





-





-





-

-

-





-

5,535

5,535



After considering items (non-GAAP) $ 717,919

$ 194,341

$ 523,578

72.9 %

$ 185,304

25.8 %

$ 338,274

47.1 %

$ 134,106

$ 204,168

$ 29,251

14.3 %

$ 174,917

$ -

$ 174,917

$ 0.73



Three Months Ended March 31, 2020

Total revenues, net

Cost of revenues

Gross margin

Gross margin %

Total operating expenses

Operating expense to revenue %

Operating income from continuing operations

Operating margin %

Other non-operating expense, net

Income from continuing operations before income tax

Income tax (benefit) expense

Effective tax rate

Income from continuing operations

Discontinued operations, net of tax

Net income

Diluted net income per share from continuing operations (13) Reported (GAAP) $ 820,405

$ 388,799

$ 431,606

52.6 %

$ 291,454

35.5 %

$ 140,152

17.1 %

$ 118,903

$ 21,249

$ (136,332)

(641.6)%

$ 157,581

$ (27,651)

$ 129,930

$ 0.68 Items impacting comparability:





























































Amortization of intangible assets (1) -

(117,237)

117,237





-





117,237





-

117,237

-





117,237

-

117,237



Upfront and milestone-related payments (2) -

(542)

542





(1,208)





1,750





-

1,750

-





1,750

-

1,750



Continuity and separation benefits and other cost reductions (3) -

(6,238)

6,238





(16,982)





23,220





-

23,220

-





23,220

-

23,220



Certain litigation-related and other contingencies, net (4) -

-

-





17,176





(17,176)





-

(17,176)

-





(17,176)

-

(17,176)



Certain legal costs (5) -

-

-





(15,536)





15,536





-

15,536

-





15,536

-

15,536



Asset impairment charges (6) -

-

-





(97,785)





97,785





-

97,785

-





97,785

-

97,785



Fair value of contingent consideration (8) -

-

-





(12,462)





12,462





-

12,462

-





12,462

-

12,462



Other (10) -

-

-





-





-





14,420

(14,420)

-





(14,420)

-

(14,420)



Tax adjustments (11) -

-

-





-





-





-

-

173,575





(173,575)

-

(173,575)



Exclude discontinued operations, net of tax (12) -

-

-





-





-





-

-

-





-

27,651

27,651



After considering items (non-GAAP) $ 820,405

$ 264,782

$ 555,623

67.7 %

$ 164,657

20.1 %

$ 390,966

47.7 %

$ 133,323

$ 257,643

$ 37,243

14.5 %

$ 220,400

$ -

$ 220,400

$ 0.95

Notes to the Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Notes to certain line items included in the reconciliations of the GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 are as follows:

(1) To exclude amortization expense related to intangible assets. (2) Adjustments for upfront and milestone-related payments to partners included the following (in thousands):







Three Months Ended March 31,



2021

2020



Cost of revenues

Operating

expenses

Cost of revenues

Operating

expenses

Sales-based $ 526



$ -



$ 542



$ -



Development-based -



30



-



1,208



Total $ 526



$ 30



$ 542



$ 1,208





(3) Adjustments for continuity and separation benefits and other cost reductions included the following (in thousands):







Three Months Ended March 31,



2021

2020



Cost of revenues

Operating

expenses

Cost of revenues

Operating

expenses

Continuity and separation benefits $ 5,192



$ 3,352



$ 627



$ 13,169



Accelerated depreciation charges 5,054



1,853



4,679



1,951



Other 5,050



3,219



932



1,862



Total $ 15,296



$ 8,424



$ 6,238



$ 16,982







Included within the Continuity and separation benefits line are costs associated with certain continuity and transitional compensation arrangements for certain senior management of the Company. Additionally, amounts during the three months ended March 31, 2021 include severance and other restructuring charges related to the previously announced strategic initiatives to further optimize Endo's operations.



(4) To exclude adjustments to accruals for litigation-related settlement charges and certain settlement proceeds related to suits filed by subsidiaries. (5) To exclude opioid-related legal expenses. (6) Adjustments for asset impairment charges included the following (in thousands):







Three Months Ended March 31,



2021

2020

Goodwill impairment charges $ -



$ 32,786



Other intangible asset impairment charges 2,882



63,751



Property, plant and equipment impairment charges 427



1,248



Total $ 3,309



$ 97,785





(7) To exclude integration costs. (8) To exclude the impact of changes in the fair value of contingent consideration liabilities resulting from changes to estimates regarding the timing and amount of the future revenues of the underlying products and changes in other assumptions impacting the probability of incurring, and extent to which the Company could incur, related contingent obligations. (9) To exclude the loss on the extinguishment of debt associated with the Company's March 2021 refinancing transactions. (10) The Other rows included in each of the above reconciliations of GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP financial measures (except for the reconciliations of Net income (GAAP) to Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)) include the following (in thousands):







Three Months Ended March 31,



2021

2020



Operating

expenses

Other non-

operating

expenses

Operating

expenses

Other non-

operating

expenses

Foreign currency impact related to the re-measurement of intercompany debt instruments $ -



$ 1,147



$ -



$ (7,094)



Gain on sale of business and other assets -



-



-



(7,326)



Debt modification costs 3,879



-



-



-



Total $ 3,879



$ 1,147



$ -



$ (14,420)







The Other row included in the reconciliations of Net income (GAAP) to Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) primarily relates to the items enumerated in the foregoing "Operating expenses" columns.



(11) Adjusted income taxes are calculated by tax effecting adjusted pre-tax income and permanent book-tax differences at the applicable effective tax rate that will be determined by reference to statutory tax rates in the relevant jurisdictions in which the Company operates. Adjusted income taxes include current and deferred income tax expense commensurate with the non-GAAP measure of profitability. (12) To exclude the results of the businesses reported as discontinued operations, net of tax. (13) Calculated as income or loss from continuing operations divided by the applicable weighted average share number. The applicable weighted average share numbers are as follows (in thousands):







Three Months Ended March 31,



2021

2020

GAAP 238,671



233,014



Non-GAAP Adjusted 238,671



233,014





(14) Depreciation and amortization and Share-based compensation per the Adjusted EBITDA reconciliations do not include amounts reflected in other lines of the reconciliations, including Continuity and separation benefits and other cost reductions. (15) To exclude Other expense (income), net per the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.

Reconciliation of Net Debt Leverage Ratio (non-GAAP)

The following table provides a reconciliation of the Company's Net income (GAAP) to Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) for the twelve months ended March 31, 2021 (in thousands) and the calculation of the Company's Net Debt Leverage Ratio (non-GAAP):



Twelve Months

Ended March 31,

2021 Net income (GAAP) $ 95,538

Income tax benefit (136,926)

Interest expense, net 534,403

Depreciation and amortization (14) 472,970

EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 965,985





Upfront and milestone-related payments $ 33,881

Continuity and separation benefits and other cost reductions 126,782

Certain litigation-related and other contingencies, net (1,236)

Certain legal costs 71,559

Asset impairment charges 25,868

Acquisition-related and integration costs 627

Fair value of contingent consideration (1,562)

Loss on extinguishment of debt 13,753

Share-based compensation (14) 33,705

Other income, net (6,224)

Other 34,989

Discontinued operations, net of tax 41,404

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 1,339,531





Calculation of Net Debt:

Debt $ 8,277,964

Cash (excluding Restricted Cash) 1,427,775

Net Debt (non-GAAP) $ 6,850,189





Calculation of Net Debt Leverage:

Net Debt Leverage Ratio (non-GAAP) 5.1



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company utilizes certain financial measures that are not prescribed by or prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. (GAAP). These non-GAAP financial measures are not, and should not be viewed as, substitutes for GAAP net income and its components and diluted net income per share amounts. Despite the importance of these measures to management in goal setting and performance measurement, the company stresses that these are non-GAAP financial measures that have no standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and, therefore, have limits in their usefulness to investors. Because of the non-standardized definitions, non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP adjusted net income from continuing operations and its components (unlike GAAP net income from continuing operations and its components) may not be comparable to the calculation of similar measures of other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures are presented solely to permit investors to more fully understand how management assesses performance.

Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. However, the Company does not provide reconciliations of projected non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures, nor does it provide comparable projected GAAP financial measures for such projected non-GAAP financial measures. The Company is unable to provide such reconciliations without unreasonable efforts due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliations, including adjustments that could be made for asset impairments, contingent consideration adjustments, legal settlements, gain / loss on extinguishment of debt, adjustments to inventory and other charges reflected in the reconciliation of historic numbers, the amounts of which could be significant.

See Endo's Current Report on Form 8-K furnished today to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for an explanation of Endo's non-GAAP financial measures.

