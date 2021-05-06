Britannia Mining, Inc.: Britannia Mining Reapplies to the OTC Markets Group and Plans a Corporate Name Change

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 6, 2021 / Britannia Mining, Inc. ("Britannia" or the "Company"), (OTCPink:BMIN) announced today that management has reapplied with the OTC Markets Group, Inc. ("OTC Markets"), and intends to make a corporate name change.

As it is the Company's intention to become current with its financial disclosures and upgrade its designation with OTC Markets to Pink Current, the Company first had to reapply to the OTC Markets' reporting platform. Britannia was previously delinquent in both its filings and in maintaining its registration with OTC Markets. The Company's application has been approved, and management is now able to begin filing its financial disclosures.

To that end, management is diligently working on its accounting to bring the Company's financials current. It is anticipated that the Company will begin filing its financial disclosures within this 2nd QT and plans to be current on all its required filings in the 3rd QT.

Also in the plans is a name change.

Now that the Company has named a new president and board member, and management intends to move the Company in a different direction, considerations are being made to change the name of the Company. Being that management has been exploring opportunities to transition its business towards the digital technology space, the name change will likely reflect the Company's future business model or any such business that the Company may ultimately align with. As with the intended reverse stock split that the Company plans to undergo, a name change may also be considered one of those corporate adjustments mentioned in previous releases that could possibly impact both the future business of Britannia, as well as all stakeholders of the Company.

In anticipating updated financial disclosures, a corporate name change, and a reverse stock split, the Company continues to encourage shareholders to remain diligent - review all filings, press releases, and contact management at info@BritanniaMining.net with any inquiries.

At present, Britannia Mining is identified as a natural resources development company focused on acquiring high-quality mineral, mining, and other commodity-based projects. The Company has been exploring opportunities to transition its business towards the digital technology space.

