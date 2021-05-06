Better Together: Uplift Education Reveals 2021 Art Exhibition at NorthPark Center

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 6, 2021 / The Uplift Education Art Show arises from a partnership that began in 2016 between NorthPark Center and the Uplift FREE charter school network. Funding from the shopping center enables the scholars to visit and study NorthPark's world-class art collection throughout the year. Our 5th annual Art Exhibition (at NorthPark and virtual gallery) will be published and on display at the NorthPark Center May 7th to May 26th on Level One in the hallway in between Dillard's and Macy's, in front of J. Crew and Tommy Bahama. The theme this year is "Better Together"-a free-for-all theme in which scholars could draw, paint, sculpt, etc. about this school year's unprecedented and rollercoaster events (global pandemic, racial injustices, etc.)

VIDEO Here:

Some scholars manifest talent that appears way beyond their years by referencing iconic works of art. They use everything from crayons to aluminum foil, often combining multiple media, to render drawings, paintings, collages, and sculptures. Each piece is accompanied by a thoughtful, sometimes poignant artist's statement.

The Uplift Art Show is an annual exhibition celebrating the artwork and creative interests of our talented scholars (Kindergarten - 12th grade.) This special event is normally held in-person at the NorthPark Center, but due to COVID-19, this year's exhibition is a hybrid of in-person and virtual. Scholars have the opportunity to display their artwork at NorthPark Center and in a virtual gallery via Artsteps. The works on display at NorthPark Center and in the virtual gallery represent scholars' artistic and creative take on this year's theme, Better Together. Scholars were encouraged to represent the beauty and unity of their collective ideas. Even though each artwork is unique, the collection of artwork on display is a celebration of what our nation has gone through together. The show will feature more than 45 pieces of piece of art on display at NorthPark and over 75 pieces in the virtual gallery.

Uplift's art exhibit showcases scholars' creativity while reinforcing Uplift's International Baccalaureate® traits, which encourage scholars to be reflective, balanced, and open-minded. Links to the virtual gallery will be provided on Uplift Education's social media platforms. Please visit us at facebook.com/uplifteducation.

Uplift Education is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to changing the lives of teachers, families, and, most importantly, students. With a network of 43 college-preparatory, public charter schools in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, Uplift offers students of any background the powerful chance to study within a multidisciplinary curriculum and prepare for the college career they deserve. Uplift is the largest International Baccalaureate district in Texas and the #2 IB district in the nation because of the number of holistic extracurricular and educational programs. The incredible educators in the Uplift network guide and teach nearly 20,000 students in Pre-K- 12th?grades, with the majority being low-income and minority students who will be the first in their family to attend college. For more information Uplift's mission and their blind lottery selection system, visit?uplifteducation.org?or?facebook.com/uplifteducation .

