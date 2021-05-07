Texas Based Company The Siddique Firm Launches Major Brand Exercise - The Wolf of Law Street

BEDFORD, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 6, 2021 / The Siddique Firm PLLC, a rapidly growing personal injury law firm based in Bedford TX, is proud to announce that they are implementing a new brand name for their company - The Wolf of Law Street. The company has always focused on three principal foundations - Dedication, Determination, and Proven Results. This has enabled the business to grow exponentially over the last few years, but the management team is now preparing to take the company to the next level.

With the launch of their new tagline, The Wolf of Law Street - The Siddique Firm PPLC, wanted to associate itself with an animal famed for its superior intellect, determination to win, and the sheer power a wolf possesses to crush its prey.

The Siddique Firm is focused on achieving the best possible outcome for every single client they represent. They have an exceptionally high success rate and have won millions of dollars for their clients. This has led to them being presented with a range of coveted awards, including Lawyers of Distinction 2021, SuperLawyers.com Rising Star, and one of the ten best attorneys for client satisfaction for two years in a row from the American Institute of Personal Injury Lawyers.

"We are a young, dynamic, and highly-motivated personal injury firm, who are 100 percent committed to our clients," said Aaron Siddique of The Siddique Firm PLLC. "We chose the Wolf for our new brand because, like the Wolf, we stay hungry, our pack aggressively pursues our clients claims and we love to get our teeth into cases that other firms shy away from. We look at every aspect of every case and leave no stone unturned to ensure our clients get the superior results they deserve. We want our clients to know that they have The Wolf of Law Street, our huge resources, and guaranteed commitment and dedication on their side at all times."

The Siddique Firm PLLC is a locally owned and operated company based in Bedford, TX. The company was founded by Aaron Siddique. Aaron attended the University of Texas at Austin, where he received a degree in Political Science and certification in Business from the acclaimed McCombs School of Business. He received his law degree, graduating cum laude from St. Thomas University School of Law. Aaron argued mock appeals during law school as a member and competitor of the St. Thomas Moot Court Competition Team.

Additionally, Aaron interned for the Honorable Michael A. Robinson of the 17th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida. Aaron began his legal career with the Florida-based law firm Dell and Schaefer, P.A., where he worked as a legal clerk on personal injury, medical malpractice, and product liability cases. He later joined the J.P. Barth Law Firm, PLLC of Texas, prior to becoming a partner at Barth, Siddique & Associates. The Siddique Firm PLLC practice is centered around representing injured plaintiffs in personal injury actions throughout the State of Texas.

For more information about the company and how you can hire the Wolf of Law Street, visit the company website at thewolfoflawst.com.

