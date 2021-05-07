DJ Aperam publishes convening notice for Annual General Meeting of shareholders

Aperam S.A. / Key word(s): AGM/EGM Aperam publishes convening notice for Annual General Meeting of shareholders 07-May-2021 / 07:00 CET/CEST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Luxembourg May 7, 2021 (07:00 CET) - Aperam announces the publication of the convening notice for its Annual General Meeting of shareholders ("the General Meeting"), which will be held on Tuesday 8 June 2021. In view of the COVID-19 outbreak, and related limitations on travel and gatherings, Aperam is taking precautionary measures to limit exposure for its employees, shareholders and other stakeholders. The Company's Board of Directors has therefore decided to hold this year's General Meeting without a physical presence, as permitted under Luxembourg law. Arrangements have therefore been made to provide shareholders with the opportunity to vote electronically and by proxy voting, and to attend a virtual questions & answers session. The Aperam shareholders entitled to vote at the General Meeting will be those who are shareholders on the record date of 25 May 2021 at midnight (24:00 hours) Central European Time. The convening notice, the annual report 2020, the voting forms and all other meeting documentation will be available on Aperam's website www.aperam.com under Investors - Equity investors - Annual General Meeting - 8 June 2021 - General Meeting of Shareholders. About Aperam Aperam is a global player in stainless, electrical and specialty steel, with customers in over 40 countries. The business is organised in three primary operating segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel, Services & Solutions and Alloys & Specialties. Aperam has a flat Stainless and Electrical steel capacity of 2.5 million tonnes in Brazil and Europe and is a leader in high value specialty products. In addition to its industrial network, spread over six production facilities in Brazil, Belgium and France, Aperam has a highly integrated distribution, processing and services network and a unique capability to produce stainless and special steels from low cost biomass (charcoal made from its own FSC-certified forestry). In 2020, Aperam had sales of EUR 3,624 million and steel shipments of 1.68 million tonnes. For further information, please refer to our website at www.aperam.com Contacts Corporate Communications / Laurent Beauloye: +352 27 36 27 103 Investor Relations / Thorsten Zimmermann: +352 27 36 67 304 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Financial Wire News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

