Freitag, 07.05.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Relay Medical: 60-fache Geschwindigkeit erledigt eine unlösbare Aufgabe mit links!
WKN: A1H5UL ISIN: LU0569974404 
Dow Jones News
07.05.2021 | 07:31
Aperam publishes convening notice for Annual General Meeting of shareholders

DJ Aperam publishes convening notice for Annual General Meeting of shareholders 

Aperam S.A. / Key word(s): AGM/EGM 
Aperam publishes convening notice for Annual General Meeting of shareholders 
07-May-2021 / 07:00 CET/CEST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
Luxembourg May 7, 2021 (07:00 CET) - Aperam announces the publication of the convening notice for its Annual General 
Meeting of shareholders ("the General Meeting"), which will be held on Tuesday 8 June 2021. 
 
In view of the COVID-19 outbreak, and related limitations on travel and gatherings, Aperam is taking precautionary 
measures to limit exposure for its employees, shareholders and other stakeholders. The Company's Board of Directors has 
therefore decided to hold this year's General Meeting without a physical presence, as permitted under Luxembourg law. 
Arrangements have therefore been made to provide shareholders with the opportunity to vote electronically and by proxy 
voting, and to attend a virtual questions & answers session. 
 
The Aperam shareholders entitled to vote at the General Meeting will be those who are shareholders on the record date 
of 25 May 2021 at midnight (24:00 hours) Central European Time. 
The convening notice, the annual report 2020, the voting forms and all other meeting documentation will be available on 
Aperam's website www.aperam.com under Investors - Equity investors - Annual General Meeting - 8 June 2021 - General 
Meeting of Shareholders. 
 
 
 
 
 
About Aperam 
 
Aperam is a global player in stainless, electrical and specialty steel, with customers in over 40 countries. The 
business is organised in three primary operating segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel, Services & Solutions and 
Alloys & Specialties. 
 
Aperam has a flat Stainless and Electrical steel capacity of 2.5 million tonnes in Brazil and Europe and is a leader in 
high value specialty products. In addition to its industrial network, spread over six production facilities in Brazil, 
Belgium and France, Aperam has a highly integrated distribution, processing and services network and a unique 
capability to produce stainless and special steels from low cost biomass (charcoal made from its own FSC-certified 
forestry). 
 
In 2020, Aperam had sales of EUR 3,624 million and steel shipments of 1.68 million tonnes. 
 
For further information, please refer to our website at www.aperam.com 
 
 
 
 
Contacts 
 
Corporate Communications / Laurent Beauloye: +352 27 36 27 103 
Investor Relations / Thorsten Zimmermann: +352 27 36 67 304 
 
 
 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Financial Wire News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1193686 07-May-2021 CET/CEST 

Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1193686&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 07, 2021 01:00 ET (05:00 GMT)

