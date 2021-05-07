Love Hemp Group PLC: Love Hemp Partners With Mental Health Service

Love Hemp Partners With Online Mental Health Service, Togetherall

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 7, 2021 / Love Hemp Group PLC (AQSE:LIFE)(OTCQB:WRHLF), the UK's leading CBD product supplier, is pleased to announce that it has partnered with Togetherall, a leading online mental health and wellbeing support service, to provide free access to the platform to anyone who subscribes to the Love Hemp newsletter.

Through registration via a unique URL, any Love Hemp purchaser or subscriber (aged 16+) can sign up anonymously and have instant, free access to a community of peers who help to support and guide each other, as well as a team of trained mental health professionals who moderate the service and monitor its users' needs. Togetherall also offers access to a range of courses and resources to help users to understand different mental illnesses, and ways to support them.

Alongside growing Love Hemp's wellness product offering, the Company is committed to providing its consumers with tools to help improve their health and wellbeing in all aspects of life. This partnership further supports Love Hemp's dedication to putting wellness at the front and centre of its offerings.

Togetherall's partnership with Love Hemp is the first of its kind. Commissioned for use across education systems in the UK and North America, and by many employers and organisations such as the NHS and Armed Forces, Togetherall has chosen to work with Love Hemp as its first consumer partner.

Togetherall, having been in operation for 14 years and with mental health professionals based around the world, has supported more than 300,000 members living with issues such as anxiety and depression. Its team of mental health professionals monitoring the platform are based all around the world, ensuring 24/7 safe support.

Tony Calamita, CEO of Love Hemp Group, commented: "I am incredibly proud of Love Hemp's partnership with Togetherall, especially with our relationship being the first of its kind. Mental health has always been something that has been quite close to home for me and has felt like the silent epidemic. The team at Love Hemp wanted to give back to our community of customers and partners by offering them access to free mental health support, 24/7.

"In the last year, the impact of the coronavirus pandemic has had a profound effect on people's mental wellbeing and will continue to do so for years to come. We chose Togetherall because it offers anonymous support 24/7, bridging the gap for those who do not want to talk to friends or family, or seek professional help. The online resources they also offer provide important education around mental health, as it is so valuable to know and understand your problem when you're trying to tackle it."

Henry Jones, CEO of Togetherall, commented: "By providing Togetherall access, Love Hemp's subscribers can join a supportive and safe online environment to talk openly and anonymously about their feelings or experiences. This is a unique partnership for us, so we are delighted to welcome Love Hemp and its customers to the Togetherall community and help support more people with their mental health."

For more information on Love Hemp Group, please visit www.lovehempgroup.com.

www.worldhighlife.uk

About Togetherall

Established in 2007 as Big White Wall, Togetherall, is a leading online mental health service that provide millions of people throughout the UK, New Zealand, Canada and the US access to community and professional support, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. The service is registered with the Care Quality Commission (CQC) and is clinically proven to help those who are struggling with stress, isolation, anxiety, depression and other common mental health issues. Togetherall has supported over 220,000 members with their mental health since launch in partnership with clients in the corporate, education, health and charity sectors, and all serving military personnel and veterans in the UK.

About Love Hemp Group

The Company, previously World High Life plc, was incorporated on 30 January 2019 as an Investment Vehicle. Originally intended to identify opportunities in the CBD and Medicinal Cannabis space, it quickly acquired Love Hemp Ltd., the UK's most recognisable CBD brand. The listed company recently changed its name to Love Hemp Group plc as part of its evolving strategy to purely focus on supporting the "best in class" CBD brand as it embarks on a wider expansion of its core business and offering.

Love Hemp produces and supplies more than 40 product lines, comprising of oils, sprays and tinctures and a variety of edible and water-based CBD products. Love Hemp has established relationships with over 2,000 stores in the UK, including leading retailers such as Sainsbury's, Boots, Ocado and Holland & Barrett.

