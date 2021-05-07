TCN UK Ltd Selects Yardi Coworking Technology to Improve Creative Spaces

UK-based workspace operator connects back office and front office operations with a fully connected technology platform to enhance member booking experience

LONDON, May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Flexible workspace owner and operator TCN UK Ltd (TCN) has selected Yardi's coworking and accounting software for the management of its members, spaces and property accounting.

The firm, which holds a £100M portfolio value, has adopted the three connected cornerstones of Yardi's coworking suite: Yardi Kube, an end-to-end solution for member and space management; Yardi Kube IT Management, a flexible Wi-Fi and data management solution that ensures resilient member internet connectivity; and Yardi Voyager, for integrated accounting.

"High density and high-performance Wi-Fi capabilities coupled with competitive pricing were two pivotal deciding factors when choosing Yardi technology. We anticipate rolling out Yardi's coworking suite to all buildings in our portfolio, including our newest development Nest@Mallard, by September 2021 which we trust will positively impact both our brand and member services," said Rob Hoadly, head of asset management for TCN.

"With a 'creative places for curious minds' philosophy at the core of TCN's business model, we're excited to offer the Yardi Kube member app to our members to keep them connected and collaborative," continued Hoadly.

"We're delighted to welcome TCN to the Yardi platform. The adoption of the Yardi Kube suite will position TCN as a market leader in well-managed flexible workspaces whilst delivering seamless transactions internally and externally," said Justin Harley, regional director for Yardi.

About TCN UK Ltd

For the past 15 years, TCN has regenerated unloved buildings, created surprising places and managed vibrant communities across the UK, from London to Bristol, Bath, Birmingham, Norwich and Reading. For more information visit tcnuk.co.uk.

About Yardi

Yardi develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. Established in 1984, Yardi is based in Santa Barbara, Calif., and serves clients worldwide from offices in Australia, Asia, the Middle East, Europe and North America. For more information, visit yardi.co.uk.

