Artificial Intelligence in Genomics Market 2021 Global Growth Rate (CAGR of +52.7%), Application, Technology, Functionality, Drivers, Restraints and Top Company Profiles IBM, Microsoft, NVIDIA Corporation, Deep Genomics

ReportsnReports has recently added concise research on the "Artificial Intelligence In Genomics Market 2021: Global Growth Rate (CAGR of +52.7%), Application, Technology, Functionality, Offering, Drivers, Restraints and Top Company Profiles IBM, Microsoft, NVIDIA Corporation, Deep Genomics" to depict valuable insights related to significant market trends driving the industry with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Charts, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed analysis. All the data and statistics included in this Artificial Intelligence in Genomics Market report leading to actionable ideas, improved decision-making, and better mapping business strategies. This Artificial Intelligence in Genomics Market research report helps the clients understand the various drivers and restraints impacting the industry during the forecast period. This Artificial Intelligence in Genomics Market report provides appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process. This Artificial Intelligence in Genomics Market research report predicts the size of the market with respect to the information on key retailer revenues, development of the industry by upstream and downstream, industry progress, key companies, key developments, along with market segments and application.

The global AI in genomics market is projected to reach USD 1,671 million by 2025 from USD 202 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 52.7% between 2020 and 2025. The need to control drug development and discovery costs and time, increasing public and private investments in AI in genomics, and the adoption of AI solutions in precision medicine are driving the growth of this market. However, the lack of a skilled AI workforce and ambiguous regulatory guidelines for medical software are expected to restrain the market growth during the forecast period.

Top players list covered in the Artificial Intelligence In Genomics Market report are:

IBM (US),

Microsoft (US),

NVIDIA Corporation (US),

Deep Genomics (Canada),

BenevolentAI (UK),

Fabric Genomics Inc. (US),

Verge Genomics (US),

Freenome Holdings, Inc. (US),

MolecularMatch Inc. (US),

Cambridge Cancer Genomics (UK),

SOPHiA GENETICS (US),

Data4Cure Inc. (US),

PrecisionLife Ltd (UK),

Genoox Ltd. (US),

Lifebit (UK),

Diploid (Belgium),

FDNA Inc. (US),

DNAnexus Inc. (US),

Empiric Logic (Ireland),

Engine Biosciences Pte. Ltd. (US).

The world is not only fighting a health pandemic but also an economic one, as the Novel Coronavirus (COVID - 19) casts its long shadow over economies around the globe. The complete lockdown situation in several countries, has directly or indirectly impacted many industries causing a shift in activities like supply chain operations, vendor operations, product commercialization, etc. In the latest report on Artificial Intelligence in Genomics Market, published by ReportsnReports, numerous aspects of the current market scenario have been taken into consideration and a concise analysis has been put together to bring you with a study that has Pre- and Post-COVID market analysis. Our analysts are watching closely, the growth and decline in each sector due to COVID - 19, to offer you with quality services that you need for your businesses. The report encompasses comprehensive information pertaining to the driving factors, detailed competitive analysis about the key market entities and relevant insights regarding the lucrative opportunities that lie in front of the industry players to mitigate risks in such circumstances.

Artificial Intelligence In Genomics Market Scope:

By Offering (Software, Services),

By Technology (Machine Learning, Computer Vision),

By Functionality (Genome Sequencing, Gene Editing),

By Application (Diagnostics),

By End User (Pharma, Research)

Research Coverage

The report studies the AI in genomics market based on offering, technology, functionality, application, end user, and region.

The report analyzes factors (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) affecting the market growth.

The report evaluates the opportunities and challenges in the market for stakeholders and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders.

The report studies micro-markets with respect to their growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total AI in genomics market

The report forecasts the revenue of market segments with respect to four major regions.

Key Questions Answered:

What is the size and CAGR of the Artificial Intelligence in Genomics Market?

What are the key driving factors of the most profitable regional market?

Which are the leading segments of the global market?

How will the Artificial Intelligence in Genomics Market advance in the coming years?

What are the main strategies adopted in the global market?

What is the nature of competition in the Artificial Intelligence in Genomics Market?

What growth impetus or acceleration market carries during the forecast period?

Which region may hit the highest market share in the coming era?

What trends, challenges, and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Artificial Intelligence in Genomics Market?

