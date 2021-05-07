Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 07.05.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
3 - 2 - 1 Neubewertung JETZT! Beweisen Sie jetzt die goldene Hand!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 3873 ISIN: LV0000101772 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
BALTIC TECHNOLOGY VENTURES AS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BALTIC TECHNOLOGY VENTURES AS 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
07.05.2021 | 09:05
52 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Riga: Resumption of trading in AS "Baltic Technology Ventures" shares

Nasdaq Riga decided on May 7, 2021 to resume trading in AS "Baltic Technology
Ventures" (BTE1R, ISIN code: LV0000101772) shares with the start of May 7, 2021
trading session. 

Trading suspension will be removed and the orderbook will follow the regular
schedule of auctions and trading. 

Additionally Nasdaq Riga decided  to flush the order book  of AS "Baltic
Technology Ventures" shares by canceling the orders entered before the start of
May 7, 2021 trading session. 

AS "Baltic Technology Ventures" on May 6 published the following information:

 -- Financial report (audited) of JSC "Baltic Technology Ventures" for 12
   months of 2020

 -- Changes in accounting treatment related to IP projects

 -- Draft resolutions of Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of
   joint-stock company "Baltic Technology Ventures" to be held on 21 May 2021


As a result the circumstances based on which the trading in AS "Baltic
Technology Ventures" shares was suspended ceased to exist. 

Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+371 67212431
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
BALTIC TECHNOLOGY VENTURES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.