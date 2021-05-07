Nasdaq Riga: Resumption of trading in AS "Baltic Technology Ventures" shares

Nasdaq Riga decided on May 7, 2021 to resume trading in AS "Baltic Technology Ventures" (BTE1R, ISIN code: LV0000101772) shares with the start of May 7, 2021 trading session. Trading suspension will be removed and the orderbook will follow the regular schedule of auctions and trading. Additionally Nasdaq Riga decided to flush the order book of AS "Baltic Technology Ventures" shares by canceling the orders entered before the start of May 7, 2021 trading session. AS "Baltic Technology Ventures" on May 6 published the following information: -- Financial report (audited) of JSC "Baltic Technology Ventures" for 12 months of 2020 -- Changes in accounting treatment related to IP projects -- Draft resolutions of Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of joint-stock company "Baltic Technology Ventures" to be held on 21 May 2021 As a result the circumstances based on which the trading in AS "Baltic Technology Ventures" shares was suspended ceased to exist. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.