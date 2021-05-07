Poo-Pourri, your post-lockdown home and handbag essential

LONDON, May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Socialising indoors isn't permitted until at least May 17th, but in the meantime, if a garden guest needs to use your toilet, they are actually legally allowed to do so! However - and here's the big question - will they dare do a "number two" in your loo? According to a Poo-Pourri survey of 2,000 men and women across the UK, nearly a third admitted that doing so outside of their own home causes stress and anxiety.

With US celebrity fans including, Chrissy Teigen, Meghan Trainor and Jonathan van Ness from Queer Eye* - Poo-Pourri is every nervous loo-goers bathroom saviour, giving you the confidence to spray and go, with any number two related stresses and anxieties alleviated.

Visiting the home of a family member, friends or a romantic interest post-lockdown might make you feel uneasy and create toileting insecurities. Simply spray before you go and the unique blend of natural essential oils and compounds will absorb any unpleasant odours below the water's surface.

A Nation of Anxious Loo-goers?

Nearly a third of Brits surveyed agree that having a bowel movement causes them stress and anxiety, because of its associated sounds and odours. To escape doing their business away from the comfort of their own home, 47% of Brits have confessed dodging or withholding going for a number two for up to 80 minutes, with 16% holding for up to three hours or more - despite the discomfort and the health issues attached.

The reason? 63% of British adults still feel embarrassed with anything loo related.

What's all the flush about … To hush up any sounds of a tell-tale splash, a third of Brits use toilet roll to mask any sounds and line the toilet bowl, so nothing is left behind, and 19% revealed that they run a bathroom tap or even the shower to drown out the noise. With 31% flushing more than once to diffuse the odour and 36% relying on a spray or perfume to cover undesirable smells.

