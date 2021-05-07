The bifacial device showed a power conversion efficiency of 5.2% on the front side through an n-type contact and 2.7% on the rear side through a p-type contact.Scientists at the Technical University of Denmark have fabricated a bifacial selenium solar cell that can be used as a top-cell in tandem PV devices. "Selenium (Se) is a suitable wide-bandgap absorber with a reported direct bandgap of 1.83-2 electronvolts for its crystallin trigonal allotrope," the researchers explained, adding that the semiconductor has low toxicity and the potential for a low-cost fabrication process. For the proposed ...

