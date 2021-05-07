Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 07.05.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Relay Medical: 60-fache Geschwindigkeit erledigt eine unlösbare Aufgabe mit links!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: LYX0YW ISIN: LU1841731745 Ticker-Symbol: L4K3 
Tradegate
07.05.21
10:26 Uhr
21,930 Euro
-0,200
-0,90 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LYXOR MSCI CHINA UCITS ETF Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LYXOR MSCI CHINA UCITS ETF 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
21,92021,98511:07
21,91521,99011:07
Dow Jones News
07.05.2021 | 09:49
26 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Lyxor MSCI China UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Lyxor MSCI China UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 

Lyxor MSCI China UCITS ETF - Acc (LCCN LN) 
Lyxor MSCI China UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 
07-May-2021 / 09:16 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Lyxor MSCI China UCITS ETF - Acc 
DEALING DATE: 06-May-2021 
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 26.7707 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6808726 
CODE: LCCN LN 
ISIN: LU1841731745 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      LU1841731745 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      LCCN LN 
Sequence No.:  103680 
EQS News ID:  1193863 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1193863&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 07, 2021 03:17 ET (07:17 GMT)

LYXOR MSCI CHINA UCITS ETF-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.