Arkolia has coupled a biogas purification plant in France with a 100 kW rooftop solar array.From pv magazine France French renewables developer Arkolia is currently building three anaerobic digestion units in France. At one of the sites, in Ludiès, southern France, the company has commissioned a new kind of anaerobic digestion unit linked to a 100 kWp photovoltaic system. Designed entirely for self-consumption, the PV array will continuously power the anaerobic digestion and biogas purification process, which the company said will improve the profitability of the installation. "In 2018, we wanted ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...