DJ Lyxor MSCI Millennials ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Millennials ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (GENY LN) Lyxor MSCI Millennials ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 07-May-2021 / 09:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor MSCI Millennials ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 06-May-2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 17.4239 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6465778 CODE: GENY LN ISIN: LU2023678449 =--------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2023678449 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GENY LN Sequence No.: 103733 EQS News ID: 1193921 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1193921&application_name=news

