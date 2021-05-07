Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New long name issued by MULTI UNITS LUXEMBOURG (71/21)

As from May 7, 2021, the shares of MULTI UNITS LUXEMBOURG will be traded under a new long name. Last day of trading with current long name will be May 6, 2021. Order book ID will remain unchanged. Current ISIN: LU2198882362 Current short name: LYXPAB Current long name: Lyxor S&P Global Paris PAB Climate ETF New long name: Lyxor Net Zero S&P World Climate ETF Last day of trading with current long May 6, 2021 name: First day of trading with new long name: May 7, 2021 For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=858207