Freitag, 07.05.2021
Relay Medical: 60-fache Geschwindigkeit erledigt eine unlösbare Aufgabe mit links!
07.05.2021 | 10:41
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New long name issued by MULTI UNITS LUXEMBOURG (71/21)

As from May 7, 2021, the shares of MULTI UNITS LUXEMBOURG will be traded under
a new long name. Last day of trading with current long name will be May 6,
2021. Order book ID will remain unchanged. 

Current ISIN:               LU2198882362             
Current short name:            LYXPAB                
Current long name:             Lyxor S&P Global Paris PAB Climate  
                      ETF                 
New long name:               Lyxor Net Zero S&P World Climate ETF 
Last day of trading with current long   May 6, 2021             
 name:                                     
First day of trading with new long name:  May 7, 2021             


For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=858207
