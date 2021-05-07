Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 07.05.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Relay Medical: 60-fache Geschwindigkeit erledigt eine unlösbare Aufgabe mit links!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
07.05.2021 | 10:41
83 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ Iceland hf.: The Disciplinary Committee of Nasdaq Iceland issues a public reprimand against HF Fund (ÍL-sjóður)

The Disciplinary Committee of Nasdaq Iceland has concluded that a public
reprimand shall be issued against HF Fund (ÍL-sjóður) for violating Section 2.4
in the Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Financial Instruments
(excluding shares). 

A detailed description of the facts of the case and the decision of the
Disciplinary Committee can be found in the attached document. 

The Disciplinary Committee

The Disciplinary Committee of Nasdaq Iceland hf. deals with and takes decisions
on certain cases concerning violations of Rules of Nasdaq Iceland. 

The Disciplinary Committee, which is appointed by the Exchange's Board of
Directors, is comprised of three independent experts. The members of the
Committee are Eyvindur G. Gunnarsson, professor in the Faculty of Law of the
University of Iceland (chairman), Katrín Ólafsdóttir, PhD in economics and
assistant professor at Reykjavík University, and Sigríður Rafnar Pétursdóttir,
Senior Legal Advisor at the Ministry of Transport and Local Government.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=858213
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.