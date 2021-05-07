DJ AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS SRI UCITS ETF DR - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS SRI UCITS ETF DR - USD (C) (EMSRI) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS SRI UCITS ETF DR - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 07-May-2021 / 10:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS SRI UCITS ETF DR - USD (C) DEALING DATE: 06/05/2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 66.3615 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 8704968 CODE: EMSRI =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1861138961 Category Code: NAV TIDM: EMSRI Sequence No.: 103786 EQS News ID: 1193990 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1193990&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 07, 2021 04:16 ET (08:16 GMT)