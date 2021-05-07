DJ AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE - UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE - UCITS ETF DR (D) (10AI) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE - UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 07-May-2021 / 10:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE - UCITS ETF DR (D) DEALING DATE: 06/05/2021 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 55.1702 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2370724 CODE: 10AI =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1737652310 Category Code: NAV TIDM: 10AI Sequence No.: 103781 EQS News ID: 1193985 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1193985&application_name=news

May 07, 2021