DJ AMUNDI ETF MSCI EUROPE: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI ETF MSCI EUROPE (CEU) AMUNDI ETF MSCI EUROPE: Net Asset Value(s) 07-May-2021 / 10:17 CET/CEST Net Asset Value(s) FUND: AMUNDI ETF MSCI EUROPE DEALING DATE: 06/05/2021 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 265.8837 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 9964513 CODE: CEU ISIN: LU1681042609

May 07, 2021 04:17 ET (08:17 GMT)