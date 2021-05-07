Anzeige
Freitag, 07.05.2021
WKN: A3CN4P ISIN: SE0015811559 Ticker-Symbol: BWJ 
GlobeNewswire
07.05.2021 | 11:05
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of redemption shares in Boliden AB (72/21)

With effect from May 10, 2021, the redemption shares in Boliden AB will be
quoted on the list for Equity rights, subscription options and interim shares
etc. Trading will continue up to and including May 31, 2021. 

Instrument:      Redemption shares            
Short name:      BOL IL                 
Round lot:      1                    
ISIN code:      SE0015811567              
Clearing:       Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
Order book ID:    224560                 
Market Segment / no: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares 
Tick Size / no:    MiFID II tick size table        
MIC Code:       XSTO                  

For further information concerning this exchange notice, please call Issuer
Surveillance on +46 (0)8-405 70 50 or e-mail iss@nasdaq.com.
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
