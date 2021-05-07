Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of redemption shares in Boliden AB (72/21)

With effect from May 10, 2021, the redemption shares in Boliden AB will be quoted on the list for Equity rights, subscription options and interim shares etc. Trading will continue up to and including May 31, 2021. Instrument: Redemption shares Short name: BOL IL Round lot: 1 ISIN code: SE0015811567 Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden Order book ID: 224560 Market Segment / no: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size / no: MiFID II tick size table MIC Code: XSTO For further information concerning this exchange notice, please call Issuer Surveillance on +46 (0)8-405 70 50 or e-mail iss@nasdaq.com.