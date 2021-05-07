Rogue Baron Plc - Appointment of ex Diageo spirits industry veteran

For Immediate Release

7 May 2021

ROGUE BARON PLC

("Rogue Baron" or "The Company")

Appointment of ex Diageo spirits industry veteran

Rogue Baron PLC (AQSE: SHNJ), a leading company in the premium spirit sector, is pleased to announce the appointment of Peter Mooney to its advisory board.

Peter Mooney is a drinks industry specialist with over 25 years of senior UK and international experience, spanning General Management, Marketing, Sales, Finance, Communications and E-Commerce. His expertise has been gained in global blue-chips such as Coca-Cola, Diageo, Heineken (previously Scottish & Newcastle) and then Maxxium UK (Maxxium is the fastest growing major spirits distributor in the UK off trade and the No. 2 UK spirits distributor). Peter was UK Marketing Director for a portfolio of over 30 premium spirits brands including Absolut, The Macallan, Highland Park, Stolichnaya Vodka, Brugal Rum, Jim Beam, Remy Martin Cognac and Cointreau.

More recently, he has worked in smaller private businesses and created and headed up McEwan's Beer Company, leading the transformation and turnaround of a once-iconic brand which had - until then - suffered long-term decline.

In 2016, Peter founded International Drinks Development ("IDD") - a business which helps drinks companies to grow their brands globally. With IDD, Peter has brought success to a number of brands in markets around the world - and the business continues to thrive.



Ryan Dolder, CEO of Rogue Baron commented: "Rogue Baron is delighted to have someone of Peter's experience and track record to join the team. Peter's brief is initially to help build Shinju to a global drinks brand which can comfortably occupy our early position at the accessible end of Japanese whisky (core expression - accessible, fun, cocktails) and yet confidently exist at the higher end of the category as we intend to launch older aged expressions with super-premium positioning and pricing. A key component of this is to address possibilities for launching Shinju outside of the USA with a particular focus on Europe and the UK in particular."

About Rogue Baron

Rogue Baron is a diversified holding company in the premium spirits industry. The Company's core focus is on developing brands in high-growth categories where opportunity exists to grow sales and increase its shareholders' value. The Company has multiple brand subsidiaries led by its flagship brand, Shinju Japanese Whisky. The Company's goal is to build each of its brands to the case sale threshold that makes them an attractive buyout target

