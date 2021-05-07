DJ Lyxor MSCI EMU Small Cap (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI EMU Small Cap (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (MMS LN) Lyxor MSCI EMU Small Cap (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 07-May-2021 / 11:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor MSCI EMU Small Cap (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 06-May-2021 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 358.411 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 725171 CODE: MMS LN ISIN: LU1598689153 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1598689153 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MMS LN Sequence No.: 103792 EQS News ID: 1194006 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1194006&application_name=news

